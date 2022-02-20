Business licenses issued by the City of Billings, Jan. 1 to Jan. 31. Addresses are in Billings unless otherwise noted.
Myotree Healing LLC, 1001 S 24th ST W Bldg 3 STE 310, (907)799-9339
OED LLC, 2409 Nina Clare Rd, (406) 670-6097
Pride of Montana Inc, 175 N 27th ST #1310, (406) 245-0613
Nolan Painting Pro Services, 3011 Daystar Dr, (406) 696-6947
KTMT Energy Solutions, 2241 Clubhouse Way, (406) 860-0967
Elite Accounting Consulting & Tax LLC, 2646 Grand Ave #9, (406) 698-3014
Mountain West, 115 S 8th ST W, (406) 894-2075
Nonaro Trucking, 3605 Hesper Rd, (406) 200-0309
D&J Express, 3605 Hesper Rd, (406) 698-3621
BRZ Transporat LLC, 21 Hemlock Dr, (406) 598-2476
Wildfire Paint & Trim, 742 Indian Trl, (406) 998-8868
Tapered Turf, 501 S 44th ST W Apt 1-203, (406) 661-3957
Mr Bail Inc, 1005 Central Ave, (406) 534-5050
Prairie Builders Inc, 4076 Chicago Rd, (406) 698-8325
Golden Eagle Construction, 505 Shephard Way, (406) 449-7228
Vanessa Phillips Photos, 3975 Belmont Rd, (406) 579-6377
Clean As Can Be, 2638 Wyoming Ave, (406) 598-1246
Cleaning Freak Cleaning Services LLC, 1528 ST Johns Ave, (406) 868-6465
BBM Construction LLC, 410 Expressway, (406) 962-1310
Building By Martin, 2815 5th Ave S, (406) 850-9488
Wren Renditions, 3914 Barry Dr, (406) 545-9579
Reliable Mechanical & Controls Inc, 240 Moore Lane, (406) 698-3688
The UPS Store, 1302 24th ST W, (801) 915-1275
Michael Christensen, 3936 Avenue B Unit 3A, (406) 920-6581
White Cedar Massage Therapy, 131 Moore Ln STE D, (406) 647-4291
Joseph Blatter, 1105 1st Ave N, (760) 213-7278
Le Casa Salon, 2207 Grand Ave, (406) 200-1109
Acme Plumbing & Heating LLC, 601 Brookwood Dr, (406) 591-0902
Arica Lipp Photography LLC, 1212 Grand Ave STE 10C, (406) 290-9443
Traxx Process Service, 217 S 33rd ST, (406) 694-6538
Tomcat Collective LLC, 1327 Bitterroot Dr, (406) 245-4760
Health Massage Corp, 605 24th ST W STE 2, (718) 674-2161
AU Electric LLC, 1662 Annas Garden Ln, (406) 860-9043
Beauty Mark 21, 2224 US HWY 87 E #43, (406) 698-1232
Trey and Aldona Bloesser. 33630 CR 103, (406) 671-0468
Montana Beauty Institute, 40 27th ST W STE 2, (406) 281-8270
Nae Nae’s Cleaning, 9 Jefferson ST, (406) 855-9627
Beartooth Metalworks LLC, 43 Beartooth View Dr, (406) 670-2256
Dimmick’s Diesel and Automotive Repair, 402 N 15th ST
Dream Drywall, 611 N 24th ST #3, (406) 694-5560
Homes Ready LLC, 8017 N Workshop Ave, (406) 647-4233
Ductless Filter, 8017 N Workshop Ave, (406) 855-3070
Murnion Projects LLC, 1312 Terry Ave, (406) 694-2730
Valdelmar Electric, 4114 N Starr Road, Otis Orchards, WA, (509) 842-2294
Loving Touch Cleaning, 118 W 5th Ave N, (406) 861-5022
Jake’s Collision and Paint, 1077 HWY 72, (406) 690-2419
Montana Prime Meats, 524 Liberty ST, (406) 717-8892
Azure Administrative & Management Services, 7742 Pinto Dr, (406) 671-9510
Yellowstone Poultry Company, 2908 S 64th ST W, (406) 696-2057
Rolly and Jan Bloesser, 33632 CR 103, (406) 489-2692
LNE Resources LLC, 5960 Canyonwoods Dr, (406) 600-7040
No Excuses – Move, 116 S 33rd ST, (406) 696-4702
Yellowstone Power, 1121 19th ST W, (406) 930-0568
Mountain Power Construction Company, 5299 N Pleasant View Rd, Post Falls, ID, (208) 667-6011
Waifu TCGS, 1211 Juneau Dr, (406) 491-6168