Business licenses

KJL Design 705 Yellowstone Ave., 861-6904

Kirst Process Equipment, 2550 Enterprise Ave., 656-9570

Grumpy Monkey Productions, 3098 W Copper Ridge Loop, 794-5957

Tangjai Thai Massage, 805 24th St. W., Suite 8G, 661-9999

Behind The Bouquet, 82 Mountain View Blvd., 719-252-7357

C and M Builders and Contracting, 2602 Yellowstone Ave., 347-668-2191

4 MT Homes Inc, 1207 Watson Peak Road, 591-4895

MT Glamping Events, 2403 Golden Blvd., 860-6414

Petra Stone Construction, 5353 Midland Road, No. 111, 956-688-0066

Poochz B&B, 644 56th St. W., 534-2400

Perky Pawz Pet Services, 644 56th St. W., 850-4226

Stellar Restoration Services LLC, 10497 Town And Country Way, Suite 930, 800-731-1804

Abacus Paving LLC, 12555 Andrew Lane, 290-9812

Stronghand Construction LLC, 4646 Lux Ave., 855-1334

Wcec Inc, 455 Moore Lane, No. 2, 252-3022

Exquisite Exteriors, 1742 Bitterroot Drive, 206-218-2102

Hanson Construction & Finishing, 921 Lake Elmo Drive, 544-4920

Anzures Construction, 2206½ Lewis Ave., 852-0866

Premo Con, 1943 Main St., Suite 3 493-7120

Duck Construction, 140 Stillwater Lane, Apt B 591-0812

SOS Construction, 2022 Hickory Drive, No. 8, 591-4786

Tomorrow's Clean Up Construction, 921 Lake Elmo Drive, 647-8333

Matt Merrill Construction, 742 Conway St 855-1777

Barsness Contracting, 545 Milton Road, 671-2288

Big Sky Boundaries, 905 Kelly Circle, 696-7571

Handyman & Tree Trim, 4015 T Bar J Way 850-768-1641

M & M Drywall Finishing LLC, 1911 Chickadee Circle, 647-3577

Miss Gigi's Sweets LLP, 2401 2nd Ave., N 647-9363

Yellowstone Tape & Texture, 392 Stonegate Circle, 855-6549

Greary Design and Solutions, 2115 Eldorado Drive, 876-1024

Mccreary's Painting Solutions, 123 Ave. C 670-3775

Castle Mountain Flooring, 1351 Quartz Place, 534-8471

Infinity Home Health, 1115 Kenneth St., 861-2090

406 Exterior Design, 544 Crawford Drive, 702-9012

Premier Pools & Spas LLC, 820 Arlington Drive, No. 28, 690-2899

Lucky's Lawn Care LLC, 1425 Oklahoma Star Trail W., 670-2287

Precision Balancing, 322 Orchard Lane, 696-3495

Frog Fanny, 1943 Main St., 672-0869

Wilson Dunham Custom Auto & Truck Repair, 2511 1st Ave., S 702-1098

Core Exteriors, 22043 Industrial Blvd., Suite 1, 612-865-2673

Katwalk Grooming, 1571 Mullowney Lane, 307-751-9215

Holly, 279 Waterton Way, 690-1549

Trailhead Pet Services, 10 Foothill Road, 218-1573

Montana Quality Contracting LLC, 3537 Mitzi Drive, 539-1205

Genoa Healthcare LLC, 3737 Grand Ave., Suite 6, Room P, 545-4571

Numotion, 145 Regal St., Unit 4, 314-447-7714

Assistance Solutions LLC, 634 Bazaar Exchange, 702-6534

Michael P. Healy, 1090 Babcock Blvd., 606-2551

Terra Firma Earthworks, 3108 Conestoga Way, 698-5210

Valley Screens, 1403 Valley Drive, 223-6842

Regis Salon No. 2600, 300 S. 24th St. W., 656-6466

Tools Electric & Mobile, 416 Terry Ave., 200-2289

Nailed It Construction, 1168 Minuteman St., 697-2950

Plankwalker Siding, 1318 Cheryl St., 371-6782

PAK, 2039 Pryor Lane, 850-1753

Big Sky Hospitality LLC, 4045 Backwoods Drive, 697-1770

Epic Builders LLC, 8075 Jellison Road, 696-4960

Ronald E. Shaw, 1327 Hardrock Lane, 909-461-9883

Barta Contracting, 5205 Vintage Lane, 861-8737

Gutter Pros LLC, 1145 Grand Ave., No. 2, 868-2883

Superior Virtual Support, 1339 Sierra Granda Blvd., 906-458-6543

Scott's Mobile Welding LLC, 305 Sugar Ave., 839-9076

Gordon Construction, 6045 Linck Circle, 694-7272

Big Sky Cookies, 2461 Applewood Ave., 696-5678

Ramona's Cleaning Service, 13 E. Almadin Lane, 698-3661

A-Team Contracting, 350 S. Billings Blvd., Suite C, 252-4336

Rollies Saddle Repair, 2913 Third Ave. N., 690-9967

Noodle House Inc., 2325 Central Ave., 371-5561

CNJ Distributing Corp, 711 15th St. W., 248-8728

LMS Fine Art, 1100 Ginger Ave., 534-0660

The Cleen Up Crew LLC, 1814 Monad Road, 598-1628

Freeform Productions, 114½ Prickett Lane, 694-1263

Creative Nails & Spa LLC, 710 Main St., Suite 200, 605-209-1079

Sweet Haven, 1577 Mullowney Lane, 320-0662

Extreme Clean, 707 Bender Road, 860-1646

Richard's Delivery, 3365 Winchell Lane, 927-6251

Back In Time Antique Clock Repair, 421 Mervin St., 661-7216

Jiffy K9, 1919 Sunrise Ave., 781-715-4906

Ever-Green Construction and Roofing LLC, 375 Skyway Blvd., 548-7508

Grady's Upholstery and Trim, 1334 Mading Drive, 670-1552

Mountain Motors LLC, 19 S. 28th St., 702-1123

Camps Lawn Care, 2303 Henesta Drive, 697-7787

Todd Rosin Construction, 2020 Clark Ave., 656-6533

MR Heating & Cooling LLC, 1160 Maxer Drive, 861-4287

Cheyenne Siding & Exteriors, 1243 Cody Drive, 561-8125

Busted Knuckle Towing & Repair, 1029 Lake Elmo Drive, Unit 10, 647-5668

JP Enterprises of MT, 902 Rosebud Lane, 699-6953

Old School Auto Body & Paint LLC, 1715 Montana Ave., 647-7237

Jon Sholley, 1925 Legacy Lane, 839-8637

Epic Restoration, 1460 Elmhurst Circle S., No. 3, 694-9670

Toth Construction & Remodeling, 861 Dreamers Loop, 371-3028

Holdup Solutions, 1015½ N. 23rd St.

