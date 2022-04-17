Business licenses issued by the City of Billings, Mar. 1 to Mar. 31. Addresses are in Billings unless otherwise noted.
Critter & Moore, 220 1st St. SW, (207)314-0647
Four O Six Consulting LLC, 1141 Kootenai Ave., (406)702-0905
Kelly's Handyman, 1865 Morocco Dr,. (406)480-1291
Amish Heritage Homes Inc, 12715 Hidden Valley Trl, (406)690-9443
Octopus Ink, 2201 Grand Ave, (406)591-6387
Lakeside Construction, 3475 Dakota Beach Circ, Waubay SD, (605)880-5830
Brussel Sprouts &, 20 N 29th St, (406)601-9604
Somethingchic, 2818 2nd Ave N, (406)702-4465
Mystic Oasis Gift Shop, 2103 Interlachen Dr, (775)527-5786
Tenet Solutions, 1535 Industrial Ave, (651) 604-2836
Doug & Rickey Drywall, 1258 Bluebell Dr, (406) 861-2419
Ethos Salon, 1603 Grand Ave STE 115, (406) 601-9316
Aloha Coffee-MT (Mobile), 5017 Sweet William Ave, (406) 698-2961
Vigilante Roofing LLC, 5223 Golden Hollow Rd, (406) 927-2329
Trailhead Mobile, 1145 Cook Ave, (406) 200-2351
Trailhead Home, 1145 Cook Ave, (406) 200-2351
Shamrock Foods Company FSW 590, 1323 Main St, (480) 561-2312
Magic City Custom Auto Body, 5285 Danford Rd, (406) 694-8553
Donovan’s Drywall, 1030 Harvard Ave, (406) 697-6668
Blackout Automotive, 3635 Montana Ave, (406) 970-0673
Amanda, 1717 Ave B, (425) 308-9167
Alignment Massage and Body Work, 182 S 32nd St W STE 5, (406) 591-9440
Down Right Flooring, 661 Garnet Ave, (509) 747-8790
Monsen Contracting, 16540 Minnesota Ave, (270) 619-2241
Smooth Finishes, 793 Old HWY 10, (406) 852-3941
D. Sterling, 23 3rd Ave, (406) 451-6347
Roesch Construction LLC, 1415 Granite Ave, (406) 426-6884
CTS Inc, 5348 Florence Carlton Loop, (406) 273-0025
BC Electric LLC, 339 Moise Ln, (406) 880-8893
Nicole Corbin, 1115 Arlington Ave SW, (406) 606-2304
406 Grindhouse Coffee, 1002 1st Ave N, (406) 670-1144
Soda Station, 1603 Grand Ave, (303) 229-3376
Dickeys Barbecue Pit, 2519 Montana Ave, (406) 969-3909
Klier Construction, 4528 Murphy Ave, (406) 606-9258
Movement Myo Therapy PLLC, 5347 Sacagawea Dr, (406) 690-6209
Erro Coffee Roasters, 2219 Lyman Ave, (208) 640-1300
Devlin Contracting LLC, 7003 Northwind, (406) 876-0978
Vandy Rentals LLC, 2990 Lohof Dr, (480) 710-2266
Taco John’s (Shiloh), 1104 Shiloh Crossing Blvd, (406) 534-6313
Alpha Royale, 7910 Lewis Ave, (406) 426-8282
Astonishing Flooring, 1302 N 24th St W #245, (775) 781-4369
Mobile Detail Guy, 245 Wicks Ln, (406) 839-6187
Cardwell, 114 Peters St, (406) 839-7071
272 LLC DBA Wilson Cabinetry, 5046 Danford Dr, (406) 652-4671
Philip Bradley, 3816 Palisades Park Dr, (406) 839-1601
Aspect Advertising LLC, 402 Sharon Ln, (605) 360-0826
Spartan Home Services, 1 Cody Rd, (406) 640-5230
Snarky Tofu, 1140 1st Ave N #217, (406) 300-0851
Saltsations Wellness, 848 Main St #18, no number
Noble Precision Arms, 4190 Blackpool Trl, (406) 633-1811
Apex Health & Wellness DBA The Hive Nutrition, 3429 Ventral Ave #C, (406) 413-0257
Top Tier Construction, 1032 Lake Elmo Dr #4, (406) 545-9472
Tint Guy LLC, 2747 Enterprise Ave STE 2, (406) 690-7275
Cedar Landscaping, 3828 Katy Ln, (406) 208-7238
MJM Advanced LLC, 15 N 26th St #209, (406) 534-1421
Hensley Construction, 507 Everett St, (406) 930-1700
LSJ Creations, 1232 Matador Ave, (406) 671-2317
Cliffside Electric, 4977 Cheyenne Trl, (406) 927-9500
Lawn Armor, 2224 Hwy 87 E #220, (406) 413-0164
The 406 Movement, 2246 Monad Rd Apt #2, (406) 561-8400
237 Avenye C, LLC, 237 Ave C, (406) 544-6718
Jonathan Deverna, 5010 Sweet William, (434) 329-7988
PKL Imprints, 816 Caroline St, (406) 208-1727
Pauley Tutoring, 2090 Glasser Pl, (605) 490-5080
Treasure State Signs, 9463 Ponderosa Rd, (406) 209-2483
Queen Bee Gardens, 896 S 29th St W, (307) 548-2818
Caldwell Property Inspections, 812 Sargeant At Arms Ave, (406) 868-0897
XX Nails By Shay, 406 Grand Ave, (406) 606-2306
Sound Mynd, 13902 Magnolia Lane Ln, Houston TX, (855) 591-2683
Compass Group USA Inc DBA Evrest Dining, 2324 Overland Ave, (204) 328-5029
Luscious Layers, 3010 Cel Ave, (406) 855-0749
Ceci’s Popcorn LLC, 2007 St Johns Ave, (406) 697-5817
Jason Summers, 304 Cedar Ave #3, (406) 321-2488
Camacho’s Tacos, 2240 Grand Ave, (406) 371-7109
Cat’s Cleaning, 130 Sundance Ridge Rd, (425) 350-3797
The Max Shack LLC, 1624 Lake Elmo Dr, (406) 672-2015
Solland Contracting LLC, 1485 Stephen Ln, (406) 698-0356
I And I LLC DBA Iver And Isla, 5298 Cheyenne Trl, (406) 672-2170
Plainview Electric and Services LLC, 736 Howard Ave, (406) 855-1341
Da Vinci’s Workshop, 2409 Arnold Ave, (307) 461-0460
Silver Linings Painting, 1600 Ave E, (406) 529-6219
Floors Or More, 423 Alder Dr, (406) 696-0824
Real Estate Signing, 2021 Lamar Dr, (406) 860-0646
Clarin Handyman, 2002 Ronda Cir, (406) 855-3462
Rent A Center West Inc #00893, 1212 Grand Ave, (972) 801-1203