Business licenses

Business licenses

Business licenses issued by the City of Billings, Mar. 1 to Mar. 31. Addresses are in Billings unless otherwise noted.

Critter & Moore, 220 1st St. SW, (207)314-0647

Four O Six Consulting LLC, 1141 Kootenai Ave., (406)702-0905

Kelly's Handyman, 1865 Morocco Dr,. (406)480-1291

Amish Heritage Homes Inc, 12715 Hidden Valley Trl, (406)690-9443

Octopus Ink, 2201 Grand Ave, (406)591-6387

Lakeside Construction, 3475 Dakota Beach Circ, Waubay SD, (605)880-5830

Brussel Sprouts &, 20 N 29th St, (406)601-9604

Somethingchic, 2818 2nd Ave N, (406)702-4465

Mystic Oasis Gift Shop, 2103 Interlachen Dr, (775)527-5786

Tenet Solutions, 1535 Industrial Ave, (651) 604-2836

Doug & Rickey Drywall, 1258 Bluebell Dr, (406) 861-2419

Ethos Salon, 1603 Grand Ave STE 115, (406) 601-9316

Aloha Coffee-MT (Mobile), 5017 Sweet William Ave, (406) 698-2961

Vigilante Roofing LLC, 5223 Golden Hollow Rd, (406) 927-2329

Trailhead Mobile, 1145 Cook Ave, (406) 200-2351

Trailhead Home, 1145 Cook Ave, (406) 200-2351

Shamrock Foods Company FSW 590, 1323 Main St, (480) 561-2312

Magic City Custom Auto Body, 5285 Danford Rd, (406) 694-8553

Donovan’s Drywall, 1030 Harvard Ave, (406) 697-6668

Blackout Automotive, 3635 Montana Ave, (406) 970-0673

Amanda, 1717 Ave B, (425) 308-9167

Alignment Massage and Body Work, 182 S 32nd St W STE 5, (406) 591-9440

Down Right Flooring, 661 Garnet Ave, (509) 747-8790

Monsen Contracting, 16540 Minnesota Ave, (270) 619-2241

Smooth Finishes, 793 Old HWY 10, (406) 852-3941

D. Sterling, 23 3rd Ave, (406) 451-6347

Roesch Construction LLC, 1415 Granite Ave, (406) 426-6884

CTS Inc, 5348 Florence Carlton Loop, (406) 273-0025

BC Electric LLC, 339 Moise Ln, (406) 880-8893

Nicole Corbin, 1115 Arlington Ave SW, (406) 606-2304

406 Grindhouse Coffee, 1002 1st Ave N, (406) 670-1144

Soda Station, 1603 Grand Ave, (303) 229-3376

Dickeys Barbecue Pit, 2519 Montana Ave, (406) 969-3909

Klier Construction, 4528 Murphy Ave, (406) 606-9258

Movement Myo Therapy PLLC, 5347 Sacagawea Dr, (406) 690-6209

Erro Coffee Roasters, 2219 Lyman Ave, (208) 640-1300

Devlin Contracting LLC, 7003 Northwind, (406) 876-0978

Vandy Rentals LLC, 2990 Lohof Dr, (480) 710-2266

Taco John’s (Shiloh), 1104 Shiloh Crossing Blvd, (406) 534-6313

Alpha Royale, 7910 Lewis Ave, (406) 426-8282

Astonishing Flooring, 1302 N 24th St W #245, (775) 781-4369

Mobile Detail Guy, 245 Wicks Ln, (406) 839-6187

Cardwell, 114 Peters St, (406) 839-7071

272 LLC DBA Wilson Cabinetry, 5046 Danford Dr, (406) 652-4671

Philip Bradley, 3816 Palisades Park Dr, (406) 839-1601

Aspect Advertising LLC, 402 Sharon Ln, (605) 360-0826

Spartan Home Services, 1 Cody Rd, (406) 640-5230

Snarky Tofu, 1140 1st Ave N #217, (406) 300-0851

Saltsations Wellness, 848 Main St #18, no number

Noble Precision Arms, 4190 Blackpool Trl, (406) 633-1811

Apex Health & Wellness DBA The Hive Nutrition, 3429 Ventral Ave #C, (406) 413-0257

Top Tier Construction, 1032 Lake Elmo Dr #4, (406) 545-9472

Tint Guy LLC, 2747 Enterprise Ave STE 2, (406) 690-7275

Cedar Landscaping, 3828 Katy Ln, (406) 208-7238

MJM Advanced LLC, 15 N 26th St #209, (406) 534-1421

Hensley Construction, 507 Everett St, (406) 930-1700

LSJ Creations, 1232 Matador Ave, (406) 671-2317

Cliffside Electric, 4977 Cheyenne Trl, (406) 927-9500

Lawn Armor, 2224 Hwy 87 E #220, (406) 413-0164

The 406 Movement, 2246 Monad Rd Apt #2, (406) 561-8400

237 Avenye C, LLC, 237 Ave C, (406) 544-6718

Jonathan Deverna, 5010 Sweet William, (434) 329-7988

PKL Imprints, 816 Caroline St, (406) 208-1727

Pauley Tutoring, 2090 Glasser Pl, (605) 490-5080

Treasure State Signs, 9463 Ponderosa Rd, (406) 209-2483

Queen Bee Gardens, 896 S 29th St W, (307) 548-2818

Caldwell Property Inspections, 812 Sargeant At Arms Ave, (406) 868-0897

XX Nails By Shay, 406 Grand Ave, (406) 606-2306

Sound Mynd, 13902 Magnolia Lane Ln, Houston TX, (855) 591-2683

Compass Group USA Inc DBA Evrest Dining, 2324 Overland Ave, (204) 328-5029

Luscious Layers, 3010 Cel Ave, (406) 855-0749

Ceci’s Popcorn LLC, 2007 St Johns Ave, (406) 697-5817

Jason Summers, 304 Cedar Ave #3, (406) 321-2488

Camacho’s Tacos, 2240 Grand Ave, (406) 371-7109

Cat’s Cleaning, 130 Sundance Ridge Rd, (425) 350-3797

The Max Shack LLC, 1624 Lake Elmo Dr, (406) 672-2015

Solland Contracting LLC, 1485 Stephen Ln, (406) 698-0356

I And I LLC DBA Iver And Isla, 5298 Cheyenne Trl, (406) 672-2170

Plainview Electric and Services LLC, 736 Howard Ave, (406) 855-1341

Da Vinci’s Workshop, 2409 Arnold Ave, (307) 461-0460

Silver Linings Painting, 1600 Ave E, (406) 529-6219

Floors Or More, 423 Alder Dr, (406) 696-0824

Real Estate Signing, 2021 Lamar Dr, (406) 860-0646

Clarin Handyman, 2002 Ronda Cir, (406) 855-3462

Rent A Center West Inc #00893, 1212 Grand Ave, (972) 801-1203

