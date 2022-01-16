Commercial building permits

Remodel, Jones Construction Inc, interior demo of an existing 15,000 sf unoccupied nursing home wing consisting of mostly interior walls, areas of the roof and new door openings in the exterior walls. Existing MEP will be demolished. The new constriction package will be submitted at the end of February 2022. New construction will be 1-2 occupancy transitional care skilled nursing facility for patient rehab. Demo will be phased by the contractor to prepare for / work in conjunction with the new construction, 3940 Rimrock Rd, St. Johns Lutheran Ministires - $56,000