Commercial building permits

Fence/roof/siding, Lynnrich Inc, tear off and replace steel siding, 9 sq, 3020 Grandview Blvd, Church of Jesus Christ of LDS - $8,682
Fence/roof/siding, Commercial Roofing Montana LLC, tear off replace with insulation and tpo flat roof 192 sq, 1327 Main ST, Popelka Enterprises LLC - $253,000
Fence/roof/siding, Raisin Contracting Inc, tear off and replace LP smart side 26sq, 2300 Lake Elmo Dr, State of Montana - $22,200
Fence/roof/siding, Big Phish Construction, tear off and replace siding, 334 Bench Blvd, Knutson, Jess Anne - $30,000
Fence/roof/siding, Lorne Gregerson, tear off and replace asphalt shingles 24sq, 2130 Central Ave, Brown, Robert A - $8,000
Fence/roof/siding, Lennick Bros, Roofing and Sheetmetal, tear off replaced with tpo flat roof 60sq, 552 Roxy Ln, Bitter Creek Pipelines LLC - $18,000
Fence/roof/siding, Dutton Construction, tear off and replace with steel siding, replace 32 windows, 3936 Victory Cir, Centerspace, LP - $82,600
Fence/roof/siding, Dutton Construction, tear off and replace with steel siding, replace 32 windows, 3934 Victory Cir, Centerspace, LP - $82,600
Fence/roof/siding, Dutton Construction, tear off and replace with steel siding, replace 32 windows, 3922 Victory Cir, Centerspace, LP - $82,600
New 3+ (multi family), Bach Land and Development LLC, construct a multi-family apartment building consisting of 96 units, 2970 Central Ave, NA - $9,294,768
New 3+ (multi family), Great States Construction, permitting for construction of a new apartment building. See blanketed for foundation permit, 4410 Alatay Dr, Alliance Management - $15,227,085
New other, Bach Land and Development LLC, build a water meter enclosure, 2926 Central Ave, NA - $31,500
New other, Bach Land and Development LLC, new pavilion, 2970 Central Ave, Hunter’s Pointe Apartments Phase 2 LLC - $27,000
New other, Raisin Contracting Inc, new commercial building, 408 N 15th ST, Raisin Contracting Inc - $1,147,998
New other, Stock Land Properties Inc, garage 1, 501 S 44th ST W, Stock Land Properties - $124, 799
New other, Stock Land Properties Inc, garage 2, 501 S 44th ST W, Stock Land Properties – $516,708
New other, Stock Land Properties Inc, garage 3, 501 S 44th ST W, Stock Land Properties - $396,288
New other, Stock Land Properties Inc, garage 4, 501 S 44th ST W, Stock Land Properties - $124,799
New other, Jones Construction Inc, new concrete patio extension, 1335 Golden Valley Cir, West Grand Retail Partners LLC - $4,000
New other, Great States Construction, new garage #10, Altay Dr, Farmstead Apartments LLC - $25,000
New other, Great States Construction, new garage #1, Altay Dr, Farmstead Apartments LLC - $25,000
New other, Great States Construction, new garage #2, Altay Dr, Farmstead Apartments LLC - $30,000
New other, Great States Construction, new garage #9, Altay Dr, Farmstead Apartments LLC - $60,000
New other, Great States Construction, new garage #8, Altay Dr, Farmstead Apartments LLC - $60,000
New other, Great States Construction, new garage #3, Altay Dr, Farmstead Apartments LLC - $60,000
New other, Great States Construction, new garage #4, Altay Dr, Farmstead Apartments LLC - $50,000
New other, Great States Construction, new garage #5, Altay Dr, Farmstead Apartments LLC - $25,000
New other, Great States Construction, new garage #6, Altay Dr, Farmstead Apartments LLC - $30,000
New other, Great States Construction, new garage #7, Altay Dr, Farmstead Apartments LLC - $30,000
Remodel, Jones Construction Inc, interior demo of an existing 15,000 sf unoccupied nursing home wing consisting of mostly interior walls, areas of the roof and new door openings in the exterior walls. Existing MEP will be demolished. The new constriction package will be submitted at the end of February 2022. New construction will be 1-2 occupancy transitional care skilled nursing facility for patient rehab. Demo will be phased by the contractor to prepare for / work in conjunction with the new construction, 3940 Rimrock Rd, St. Johns Lutheran Ministires - $56,000
Remodel, 406 Disaster Response LLC, clean up and repair from car going through a commercial building. Work will consist of clean up, demo, rebuild, electrical, plumbing, and window installation of the D-Bat Batting Cage, 300 S 24th ST W, Brandon Wood - $130,000
Remodel, change in use, this is an occupancy change application and does not involve any construction, 2318 First Ave N, 2316 First Ave N LLC - $500
Remodel, Action Electric Inc, BTI and BAP area adding on additional space and asked us to review exiting and code compliance, 917 1st Ave N, RSD Adult Daycare - $500
Remodel, 1204 W Wicks Ln, State of Montana - $20,000
Remodel, Sawtooth Contracting Inc, added a pass-through walkway and two “window” openings on an existing interior wall. Removed an existing bar, carpeted, and painted, 1027 Shiloh Crossing Blvd, Janelle Crowley - $3,500
Remodel, Sawtooth Contracting Inc, painted, installed ceramic tile, carpeted, and installed wainscoting. Not structural work was done, 3839 Grand Ave, Janelle Crowley - $15,000
Remodel, IDIA Services, Midway Restaurant expansion into vacant space to west, 1603 Grand Ave, Jamey Eisenbarth - $45,000
Remodel, Jones Construction Inc, minor non-load bearing interior demolition, construct new office, convert a room into a resident room, relocate a toilet/sink/shower head, relocate light fixtures as required, 3940 Rimrock Rd, St Johns Lutheran Ministries - $45,000
Remodel, Big Sky Disaster Restoration Service, car collided with building, building is a pole barn construction. Remove sheet rock, insulation. Replace post and wind girts per engineer’s report. Replace insulation and sheet rock. Remove and replace metal siding on the east side of the building, 2595 Enterprise Ave, Carrie Butcher - $9,686
Remodel, George Wells Construction Inc, placement of wall and altered electrical placement. Partial adjusted lay-in ceiling grid, 904 Main St, Jeff Essman - $40,000
Remodel, Bauer Construction, remodel of existing retail space and storage for Home Oxygen and medical equipment, 1050 S 25th ST W, A.W.A.R.E. Inc - $418,000
Remodel, remove existing accordion-style fire doors at floor 2, 3, and 4, 5110 Southgate Dr, Erck Hotels - $20,000
Remodel, Jones Construction Inc, interior demo non-structural, 1500 Poly Dr, Granary Beverage Company - $250,000
Remodel – change in use, Bauer Construction, this is a partial remodel and change of use from B/R-2 to a M/R-2 occupancy. The business portion (B) and a portion of the residential (R-2) first floor units are being remodeled to provide a new mercantile (M) business. Additionally, we are replacing the existing apron and refreshing the façade with new storefront, new windows and cleaning / repairing the brick and stone façade, 14 N 29th ST, DB 10 LLC - $250,000