The Montana Wheat and Barley Committee hires executive VP

The Montana Wheat and Barley Committee (MWBC) is pleased to announce Kent Kupfner has been chosen as the new Executive Vice President.

“I’m excited to continue promoting Montana’s top commodities to the rest of the world,” said Kupfner. “The wheat and barley industry has been a part of my life for many years, and I’m thrilled to enter the next chapter in my career. Working on behalf of Montana’s wheat and barley growers has always been and will continue to be a top priority.”

Kupfner officially took over the role as Executive Vice President of the MWBC on Wednesday November 16, 2022.

“Kupfner brings over 30 years of industry knowledge to the committee and we’re excited to welcome him aboard,” said Denise Conover, Chairwoman of the MWBC.

Before joining the MWBC, Kupfner merchandised wheat and managed grain assets for multiple major companies around the United States. The last 25 years of his career have been spent in Montana.

The mission of the Montana Wheat and Barley Committee is to promote local research and develop trade relationships around the world.

To learn more visit MontanaWBC.com

