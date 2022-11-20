The Montana Wheat and Barley Committee hires executive VP

Top U.N. officials updated a high-level Russian delegation on progress to facilitate Russia’s exports of food and fertilizer to global markets which have faced obstacles under a wartime deal that expires next week. The deal has enabled Ukraine to ship over 10 million metric tons of grain from three Black Sea ports. The U.N. team informed the Russians about steps taken to address key Russian issues -- facilitating payments, shipping, and insurance for shipments of its grain and fertilizer and getting access to European Union ports, U.N. associate spokeswoman Stephanie Tremblay said Friday. Russian authorities have said they are dissatisfied with the implementation of its side of the accord and haven’t yet decided whether to extend the agreement,