The Montana Wheat and Barley Committee welcomes new director

The Montana Wheat and Barley Committee (MWBC) is pleased to announce Keven Bradley of Cut Bank has been appointed as the director of district three.

“As a fourth-generation farmer from Glacier County, I’m excited to have the opportunity to represent district three on the Montana Wheat and Barley Committee,” said Bradley.

The MWBC board is comprised of seven governor-appointed farmers who are tasked with representing the interests of Montana Farmers.

Directors’ tasks include seeking grower input, addressing industry problems and opportunities, and to serve on boards in which the MWBC funds.

Bradley included, “I look forward to working with the other directors on the board and utilizing my industry experience to guide and further the mission of the Montana Wheat and Barley Committee.”

Throughout the years Bradley has been very active in Montana agriculture leadership, serving on the Montana Grain Growers Association Executive Board, Montana Agricultural Experiment Station Advisory Board, Northwest Farm Credit Services Advisory Board, Glacier County Conservation District, and the Local Farm Service Agency Committee.

“Keven is a great fit for this position and his industry knowledge partnered with his time spent on the Montana Grain Growers board will be an asset to the Montana Wheat and Barley Committee,” said Kent Kupfner, Executive Vice President of the MWBC.

Bradley’s first term will run through June 1st of 2025.

The mission of the Montana Wheat and Barley Committee is to promote local research and develop trade relationships around the world.