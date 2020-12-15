The Produce Market to open in Midtown Billings

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Produce Market will deliver items in Billings, and on select days, to Lockwood, Shepherd and Huntley. Customers can pick up their order at the store and sign up for a weekly or bi-weekly delivery subscription. Produce will be washed before being stored for sale in a cooler, which will keep it fresh. During the summers, some produce will be sold outside.

The Swineharts are currently renovating the 1,400-square-foot space on Grand Avenue ahead of their opening in January.

"Especially with the pandemic, knowing that we need to make sure our immune systems are properly functioning and it really depends on what you're eating. Eating fresh food is really a part of that," Sharli said.

The Produce Market will not only serve as another way to make ends meet, but gives the family another project to look forward to completing.

Earlier this year, the Bobcat Fire burned the family's cabin in the Bull Mountains. The Swineharts had built it themselves.

The Produce Market is now a long-term passion the family hopes to expand into other locations.