The Produce Market to open in Midtown Billings

When Sharli Swinehart closed one of her yoga studio locations in Billings earlier this year, she looked for other ways to turn her passions into a business.
Shortly after cases of COVID-19 started rising in the state, business at Swinehart's Limber Tree Yoga Studio took a hit. She closed the downtown location, but still operates the studio on Shiloh Road.
She and her husband Tim Swinehart decided to focus their interest in wellness into opening The Produce Market, which will be located at 1812 Grand Avenue Suite A.
"My husband and I just really enjoy being around fresh produce and it's a very fun environment to work in," Sharli Swinehart said.
The Swineharts worked at Produce Depot in downtown Billings for a few months and decided to create their own spin on providing fresh fruits and vegetables in Billings.
Swinehart wants to focus on the retail side of selling produce, and will offer locally sourced vegetables, cheese, meats, honey, jams and more. The business will partner with Montana-based growers and small businesses as well as others in nearby states to offer a variety of items year-round.
Possible partners include Lady Kate's Garden, Swanky Roots, Zac Earl Farms and more.
Support Local Journalism
The Produce Market will deliver items in Billings, and on select days, to Lockwood, Shepherd and Huntley. Customers can pick up their order at the store and sign up for a weekly or bi-weekly delivery subscription. Produce will be washed before being stored for sale in a cooler, which will keep it fresh. During the summers, some produce will be sold outside.
The Swineharts are currently renovating the 1,400-square-foot space on Grand Avenue ahead of their opening in January.
"Especially with the pandemic, knowing that we need to make sure our immune systems are properly functioning and it really depends on what you're eating. Eating fresh food is really a part of that," Sharli said.
The Produce Market will not only serve as another way to make ends meet, but gives the family another project to look forward to completing.
Earlier this year, the Bobcat Fire burned the family's cabin in the Bull Mountains. The Swineharts had built it themselves.
The Produce Market is now a long-term passion the family hopes to expand into other locations.
"It was really heartbreaking," Sharli said. "My friend said today it's like rising from the ashes. We're trying to take a sad scenario and turn it into something that is going to work for us and our family long-term."
Retrospective: Billings and Lockwood grocery stores
Lockwood Superette, January 21, 1976
Buttrey Foods store at 2334 Central Ave., March 4, 1977
Safeway at North 27th Street and 9th Avenue North, September 28, 1978
Albertsons at Wicks Lane and Main Street
Albertsons, November 1, 1978
Albertsons, November 1, 1978
Buttrey Foods at 611 N. 27th St., April 25, 1979
8th Avenue Market, October 25, 1979
Bob's IGA, November 18, 1981
Construction of Buttrey Foods 1981
Safeway at 100 N. 24th St. W., June 18, 1981
Safeway at 100 N. 24th St. W., June 18, 1981
Joe's Market at 909 4th St. W., July 10, 1983
Joe's Market at 909 4th St. W., July 10, 1983
Bulk foods at Buttrey Foods, January 13, 1984
Buttrey Foods, July, 1984
Kon's Sooper Thriftway at 2920 First Ave. S., May 18, 1985
Bob's IGA at 4220 State Ave., October 19, 1985
Bob's IGA at 1540 13th St. W., October 19, 1985
Safeway at North 27th Street and 9th Avenue North, 1986
Safeway at North 27th Street and 9th Avenue North, 1987
Bob's County Market at 1030 Central Ave., October 1, 1991
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.