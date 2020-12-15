 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Produce Market to open in Midtown Billings
editor's pick alert featured

The Produce Market to open in Midtown Billings

{{featured_button_text}}
The Produce Market

Tim Swinehart and Sharli Swinehart pose with their children, from left, Haven Kiner, Owen Swinehart, and Greyson Kiner in the space where they are constructing the Produce Market on Grand Avenue in Billings on Friday. Sharli Swinehart said they are aiming to have the market, which will sell local produce and meat, open by the first of the year.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

When Sharli Swinehart closed one of her yoga studio locations in Billings earlier this year, she looked for other ways to turn her passions into a business.

Shortly after cases of COVID-19 started rising in the state, business at Swinehart's Limber Tree Yoga Studio took a hit. She closed the downtown location, but still operates the studio on Shiloh Road.

She and her husband Tim Swinehart decided to focus their interest in wellness into opening The Produce Market, which will be located at 1812 Grand Avenue Suite A.

"My husband and I just really enjoy being around fresh produce and it's a very fun environment to work in," Sharli Swinehart said.

The Swineharts worked at Produce Depot in downtown Billings for a few months and decided to create their own spin on providing fresh fruits and vegetables in Billings.

Swinehart wants to focus on the retail side of selling produce, and will offer locally sourced vegetables, cheese, meats, honey, jams and more. The business will partner with Montana-based growers and small businesses as well as others in nearby states to offer a variety of items year-round.

Possible partners include Lady Kate's Garden, Swanky Roots, Zac Earl Farms and more.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Produce Market will deliver items in Billings, and on select days, to Lockwood, Shepherd and Huntley. Customers can pick up their order at the store and sign up for a weekly or bi-weekly delivery subscription. Produce will be washed before being stored for sale in a cooler, which will keep it fresh. During the summers, some produce will be sold outside.

The Swineharts are currently renovating the 1,400-square-foot space on Grand Avenue ahead of their opening in January.

"Especially with the pandemic, knowing that we need to make sure our immune systems are properly functioning and it really depends on what you're eating. Eating fresh food is really a part of that," Sharli said.

The Produce Market will not only serve as another way to make ends meet, but gives the family another project to look forward to completing.

Earlier this year, the Bobcat Fire burned the family's cabin in the Bull Mountains. The Swineharts had built it themselves.

The Produce Market is now a long-term passion the family hopes to expand into other locations.

"It was really heartbreaking," Sharli said. "My friend said today it's like rising from the ashes. We're trying to take a sad scenario and turn it into something that is going to work for us and our family long-term."

Retrospective: Billings and Lockwood grocery stores

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Cities with the lowest share of income spent on mortgages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News