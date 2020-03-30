Tiny Montana town's only grocery store closing soon if owner can't find a buyer

COVID-19 buying has seen his sales double during the past two weeks, although things have evened out of late. He’s started to slow down on re-ordering some items, but he said the store was still ready for some of the extra buying because of his tendency to have a deep inventory. Likewise, he said some area residents already tended to keep a couple weeks' of groceries on hand.

It’s about 15 miles to Red Lodge, and about 12 miles to Bridger. To the south, Cody is about 50 miles, and Powell is about 42 miles, so Wyoming residents are among some of the store’s customers.

As Brown, the school secretary, pointed out, Belfry has a lot of older residents to whom the store becomes even more vital when winter weather arrives. She said she’s had bad experiences picking up groceries in Billings, so she prefers the local store.

“That store is very important to me,” she said. “Belfry’s a retired community, too. And I know it’s hard for them in the winter to go anywhere else to shop.”

Cichosz said he believes that technically, for about 100 years of its existence, only two families have run the business. He said it’s a well-built historic building, but some modifications have been made. As an example, Cichosz said when he took over the store he replaced shelving he believes had been in use since the 1930s.