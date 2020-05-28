Tourism businesses, restaurants saw 50% job losses in early April in Montana

In Billings, there were 6,100 fewer jobs in leisure and hospitality in April of this year, compared the same month last year. The decline was 50.8%. Missoula’s job losses in the sector numbered, 4,400 compared to April 2019, a loss of 53.6%. Great Falls experienced a similar loss percentage, a 52% drop in leisure and hospitality that translated into 2,100 fewer jobs.

The reported losses in arts and entertainment reflected what businesses told Lee Montana Newspapers over the past two months as event cancellations and social distancing took a toll.

There were some sectors that seemed to be primed for the higher job losses on future reports. The health industry was likely just seeing losses related to the suspension of elective surgeries at most facilities, a move suggested by the Montana Hospital Association on March 26. MHA didn’t recommend elective surgeries resume until April 22.

There were some early suspensions of elective surgeries and late returns. Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula began suspending surgeries March 18.

In Billings, elective surgeries didn’t resume until the week of April 27.

One of the most publicized instances of hospital job losses occurred in mid-April when Kalispell Regional Hospital announced layoff and pay cuts affecting 600 workers.