Town & Country Supply Association is pleased to announce the hiring of Lisa Madden and the promotions of Wendi Russell and Amber Larson.

Madden has joined Town & Country Supply Association as the human resources administrator. Madden has more than 20 years of experience in operations management — including eight years in Human Resources. The oldest of 12 children, Madden is passionate about serving others. She has organized fundraisers and collections for Family Promise, Wander Woman’s closet, Salvation Army, Toys for Tots, and multiple private families and schools in Yellowstone County. In her free time, she enjoys traveling with her husband and five-year-old daughter throughout Montana and her husband’s home state Alaska. She also enjoys cooking — and she tries new recipes and flavors as often as possible. Madden may be reached at lmadden@tandcsupply.com or (406)894-0707.

Russell has been promoted to the position of store manager at the Hilltop Station C-Store in Billings. Originally from Bridger, Russell started her Town & Country career at the Bridger C-Store in 2013, where she worked throughout high school and college. Russell is a graduate of MSU Billings City College with a certificate in Automotive Refinishing Technology. She extended her education with a certificate in waterborne car paints. She is also certified in First Aid and CPR. A lover of animals, Russell has volunteered with the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, where she helped to socialize cats to increase adoption rates. When she is not at work or volunteering, you can find her relaxing with her three-legged cat, Rizzo, maintaining her vehicles, fishing, or hiking. Russell may be reached at wrussell@tandcsupply.com or (406)425-2823.

Larson has been promoted to the position of manager of the Laurel Farm & Ranch Store. In her role, she enjoys helping people find supplies they need to make their operation a success. Larson worked in agricultural retail for six years before starting her career with Town & Country in 2020. Originally from Winifred, Larson has deep roots in agriculture and Central Montana. She earned an associate’s degree in education from Northwest College and bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Montana State University Northern. She then taught elementary education for nine years. Larson volunteers with the Rock Church preschool class and substitute teaches in her free time. She also enjoys gardening, cowboy mounted shooting, crafts, paracord braiding, botany and spending time outdoors with her husband and three children. Larson may be reached at alarson@tandcsupply.com or (406)628-6314.