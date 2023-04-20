Town & Country Supply Association has awarded seven area students each with a $1,000 scholarship for the upcoming academic year.

• Paul Bergin, a Melstone High School senior beginning his first year at Montana State University for precision agriculture and agriculture business

• Kyelynn Coombe, an Edgar native beginning her second year at Northwest College for agriculture business

• Abby Uffelman, a Hardin native beginning her second year at Williston State College for agriculture education

• Kate Harkis, a Custer High School senior beginning her first year at Sheridan College for animal science

• Hannah Lowell, a Park City native beginning her second year at UM Western for equine embryology and farm and ranch business

• Olivia Phillips, a Park City High School senior beginning her first year at Montana State University for agriculture extension

• Jacob Buessing, a Bridger High School senior beginning his first year at Montana State University Northern for agricultural technology

“These young leaders are impressive,” said Wes Burley, the general manager of Town & Country Supply Association. “We are honored to support them on their educational journeys.”

Town & Country Supply Association has had a scholarship program since 2010. Since then, the co-op has awarded more than $47,000 in scholarships to 55 students. Learn more at https://www.tandcsupply.com/community/.

About Town & Country Supply Association

Town & Country Supply Association is a member-owned agronomy, energy, and retail co-operative based in southeastern Montana. With roots dating back to 1930, Town & Country was incorporated in 1997, with the merging of the Laurel Co-op Association and the Co-op Service Center in Billings. Town & Country continued to grow with the addition of the Farmers Union Association of Big Horn County in 2009.

T&C helps farmers and ranchers manage input costs, maximize production, and achieve higher profitability. T&C is committed to providing patrons and customers with high-quality products, superior in-field services, and access to the latest agricultural technology. T&C encompasses four divisions – Agronomy, Energy, Farm & Ranch Supply, and C-Stores. Its trade region covers southeastern and southcentral Montana, as well as northern Wyoming.