Town Pump providing $1M to Montana food banks

Responding to the severe strain on the state’s food banks during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Town Pump Charitable Foundation is providing $1 million in immediate grants to its food bank partners.

The money will be sent directly to 100 food banks, food pantries and shelters in 83 Montana communities. These grants do not require any community matching funds.

“This is Montanans helping Montanans,” Foundation Director Bill McGladdery said. “Town Pump recognizes the urgency to help out our neighbors now as food insecurity grows in this unprecedented emergency.”

Food bank representatives said the pandemic has put additional financial strains on families who were already vulnerable and needing food assistance. They also said monetary donations allow for needed versatility to purchase what food they need.

“Demand for us is up 200%,” said Stacy Brown, CEO of Family Service in Billings. “We served over 4,000 households last month. That’s a lot of people."

She added that demand will continue “to be very high” for the near future, and so financial donations are extremely helpful.

“It’s amazing,” she said. “The money goes a long way.”