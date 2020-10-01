Trump pushes mining with order, but effects are uncertain

"For too long in the West, the mining industry has enjoyed a sweetheart deal," Udall said. "This strange announcement goes in the complete wrong direction."

He said the administration should be focused instead on the coronavirus pandemic and using the Defense Production Act — which Trump cited in his mining order — to instead make sure enough PPE is available for the winter.

In mining-friendly Wyoming, Gov. Mark Gordon said the order would ease permitting delays and help expand an industry that the Republican said had been hampered by a combination of underpriced foreign competition and federal government inaction.

"President Trump's executive order will reverse that trend," Gordon said.

Trump's order does not itself approve any mines. It directs agencies led by the Interior Department to report back within 30 days on measures they can take to hasten mining projects, and within 60 days with recommendations for imposing tariffs or quotas on China and other U.S. mining sector competitors.

Officials did not say how much money could be distributed through grants and loans for mining equipment. But they said billions of dollars were available through the U.S. departments of Defense and Energy.