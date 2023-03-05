Billstein, Monson & Small PLLC is pleased to announce that two of its lawyers have been recognized in the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America. Attorneys recognized by Best Lawyers are divided by geographic region and practice areas.

Shane Coleman is recognized in practice areas of litigation – ERISA and intellectual property and patent, with a specific focus in the appellate practice area. Michael Monson is recognized in practice areas of commercial finance law, commercial transactions/UCC law and corporate law.

In addition, Billstein, Monson & Small PLLC has been named a Tier 1 firm in Billings for commercial finance law and received three Tier 2 rankings in commercial transactions/UCC law, corporate law, and real estate law.