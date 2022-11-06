Two members of the Breakfast Exchange Club of Billings make history

History was made at the national level when Leif Welhaven and Tony Parish became the first two members from The Breakfast Exchange Club of Billings to be voted into national executive positions during the same term. Leif was voted as President of The National Exchange Club at the 2022 annual convention in Greenville, North Carolina, while Tony Parish was voted Region 2 Vice President. In the history of The National Exchange Club, a larger feat was never accomplished. Both men previously held leadership positions within The Breakfast Exchange Club of Billings before continuing on the path to make national waves. To reach the National President plateau an Exchange member must be first a club president, district president and Region 2 Vice President. Leif Welhaven previously served as the Regional VP of Exchange for 4 years where he diligently recruited members into exchange as well as created new exchange club groups across the region. He served two terms as president of his local Breakfast Exchange Club, one term as District President, and in his leadership, Leif has been awarded member of the year twice both in the District and his local Exchange Club. Tony Parish has been on the Breakfast Exchange Club board as well as club President. While serving as past president he stepped into multiple district roles for the past four years, and has now been elected to the Region 2 Vice President leadership role. (Region 2 encompasses Montana, Idaho, Washington, Alaska, Oregon, Hawaii, Wyoming, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico & Utah.) Being part of a service organization such as The Breakfast Exchange Club ignited their passion for serving within their community and in turn, growing other area Exchange Clubs to keep its legacy alive through active membership in Montana and the Region 2 area. The public is invited to celebrate Leif & Tony's Exchange Club success with the Yellowstone District Exchange Clubs on Friday, November 11th from 5:00pm-8:00pm at the American Legion located at 1540 Broadwater Avenue in Billings. Join us for refreshments, keg beer, and light appetizers while they last, hosted by The Breakfast Exchange Club of Billings.