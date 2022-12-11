Ty Elkin takes position with Allied Investment Advisors

Ty Elkin has joined Allied Investment Advisors as a Senior Relationship Manager and Investment Advisor Representative. His areas of responsibility will include client relationship management and the development of new business opportunities for Allied Investment Advisors.
Ty brings 25 years of financial services and executive leadership experience to his position at Allied. Ty grew up in Red Lodge and earned his bachelor of science degree in business administration from Montana State University Billings in 1995 and graduated with honors from the Pacific Coast Graduate School of Banking at the University of Washington in 2006. In addition to his extensive professional experience, Ty has a history of community service in Billings and the surrounding communities. He is the past president of the Big Sky Economic Development Authority and currently serves on the Board of Directors for both Youth Dynamics and Horses Spirits Healing. Ty was the recipient of the 2020 MSUB Distinguished Alumni award in recognition of his professional accomplishments and community involvement.
Ty can be reached by email at telkin@alliedinvest.net or by phone at (406) 412-6907. The Allied Investment Advisor offices are located in Billings at 3409 Transtech Way, Suite A.