Ty Elkin takes position with Allied Investment Advisors

Ty brings 25 years of financial services and executive leadership experience to his position at Allied. Ty grew up in Red Lodge and earned his bachelor of science degree in business administration from Montana State University Billings in 1995 and graduated with honors from the Pacific Coast Graduate School of Banking at the University of Washington in 2006. In addition to his extensive professional experience, Ty has a history of community service in Billings and the surrounding communities. He is the past president of the Big Sky Economic Development Authority and currently serves on the Board of Directors for both Youth Dynamics and Horses Spirits Healing. Ty was the recipient of the 2020 MSUB Distinguished Alumni award in recognition of his professional accomplishments and community involvement.