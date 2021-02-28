Valley Credit Union announces title sponsorship of Billings graduation celebrations

Valley Credit Union has announced their $15,000 title sponsorship of the Billings All High School graduation celebrations. Each local public high school has received $5,000 from the credit union to ensure graduating seniors get the traditional high school sendoff during each school’s all-night drug- and alcohol-free parties following graduation, May 30, 2021.

Although celebration plans are still in the works from Senior, Skyview and West high schools and the BAHS Graduation Celebrations Committee, each school is intending to celebrate with the all-night parties and additional outdoor events in the spring.

Schools are planning parades for seniors again so that grandparents, extended family and friends can help celebrate the grads since, at this time, the graduation ceremonies at Metra will be limited attendance again. Valley Credit Union’s sponsorship will support all the events held by schools this spring, and Valley intends to participate in the parade with the lead float.