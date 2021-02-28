Valley Credit Union announces title sponsorship of Billings graduation celebrations

Valley Credit Union has announced their $15,000 title sponsorship of the Billings All High School graduation celebrations. Each local public high school has received $5,000 from the credit union to ensure graduating seniors get the traditional high school sendoff during each school’s all-night drug- and alcohol-free parties following graduation, May 30, 2021.
Although celebration plans are still in the works from Senior, Skyview and West high schools and the BAHS Graduation Celebrations Committee, each school is intending to celebrate with the all-night parties and additional outdoor events in the spring.
Schools are planning parades for seniors again so that grandparents, extended family and friends can help celebrate the grads since, at this time, the graduation ceremonies at Metra will be limited attendance again. Valley Credit Union’s sponsorship will support all the events held by schools this spring, and Valley intends to participate in the parade with the lead float.
“With so many changes made to prioritize students’ safety this year, including the cancellation of school dances and sporting events, this end of year high school celebration is one way to give these deserving students a senior year experience they will truly never forget,” said Brandon Scala, senior vice president of business development at Valley Credit Union.
With over 1,200 graduating seniors this year, funding from Valley Credit Union and other donors will partially go towards various prizes, scholarships, and gifts that will be distributed.
"The changes to the school year due to COVID-19 have had a big impact on our seniors. We are thankful for Valley’s continued commitment to our students and our schools," said Perrin Grubbs, fundraising chair of Billings All High School Graduation Celebrations committee.
Businesses and individuals that are interested in donating or getting involved can email Grubbs at bshsradgrad@gmail.com or visit billingsgrads.com or the Billings Grads’ Facebook page to learn more.