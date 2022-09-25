Valley Credit Union opens new branch

Valley Credit Union is opening a new branch, located at 3100 2nd Ave. N. in downtown Billings, This 10th location is a full-service branch, complete with a drive thru and private parking lot for ease and convenience.

Lobby hours will be Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. 4 p.m., Friday , 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Drive thru hours will be Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The new branch will be celebrating a grand opening on Tuesday, September 27th, from 11am – 2pm.Valley Credit Union encourages the public to stop by with friends and family for food trucks, giveaways, and more.

• Ribbon cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. by the Billings Chamber

• Food from Max Shack, Rollin Ritos, & Bailey’s Frozen Novelties from 11a.m. – 2 p.m.

• Big J from Hot 101.9 live remote from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

• Giveaways for members

Valley Credit Union, begun in 1949, now serves 30 counties across Montana and Wyoming. For more information, visit www.valleyfcu.com.