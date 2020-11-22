Valley Credit Union renews Babcock sponsorship

Valley Credit Union is renewing its $10,000 sponsorship of The Babcock Theatre , a historical landmark in downtown Billings, for the second year in a row. This sponsorship will bolster the local business that brings opportunity, culture and more to the Billings community as it continues to navigate COVID-19 restrictions.

Babcock Theatre has been a staple in the Billings community for over a century. After years of transformation and restoration, Art House Cinema took over management of the historic theater in 2018. Through the funds and support provided by Valley Credit Union and the community, Art House can run Babcock as a state-of-the-art cinema, bringing in the biggest and best films being released to downtown Billings for the first time in more than 30 years.