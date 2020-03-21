Washington state customers won't pay for Colstrip Power Plant's 2-month-long shutdown in 2018

NorthWestern Energy, the largest monopoly utility in Montana, spent nearly $7 million buying replacement power in the summer of 2018, which it is asking permission from Montana’s Public Service Commission to pass onto its 374,000 Treasure State customers. It is also asking the PSC to pre-commit customers to covering expenses associated with Puget Sound Energy’s 25% of Unit 4. Puget tells regulators it can sell its Unit 4 share to NorthWestern for the aggregate price of $1 and still save customers $24 million to $48 million by getting out.

NorthWestern is several months behind the Washington utilities in its request to recover costs related to the shutdown.

The units were turned off in late June 2018 after tests revealed both were violating federal Mercury Air Toxics Standards in the second quarter of the year. High summer energy demand was kicking in as air conditioners turned on in Montana and across the Pacific Northwest, which meant the owners of the power plant had to buy replacement power on the open market at a time when electricity prices were high.

The Washington utilities racked up $15.4 million in replacement power purchases.