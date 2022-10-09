 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Water resources engineer joins DOWL's Billings office

Hudson White

 Photo courtesy of DOWL

Hudson White recently joined DOWL’s Billings office as a water resources engineer in the drainage and river systems sub-practice area. He earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering with an emphasis in water resources and environmental engineering from the University of Tennessee. Hudson will be conducting field investigations, analysis of alternative solutions, cost estimating, technical report writing, final design, and construction inspection on a variety of water resources projects.

