Wayne Nelson and Spencer Frederick to assume new leadership roles at Stockman Bank

After 25 years with Stockman Bank, 15 of those years leading Stockman Bank’s Billings market, Wayne Nelson is promoting Spencer Frederick to Billings Market President, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

“It has been my honor and privilege to lead the Billings Market and help it prosper and grow into Stockman’s largest banking market. I am so proud of my team and all that we have accomplished over the years,” stated Nelson. Now, he says the time is right to make some changes. “This is really exciting for me. I hired Spencer in 2012 to help open Stockman’s Grand Avenue bank. Since then, Spencer has served as a branch manager at Grand and is currently in charge of our downtown Billings location.”

Frederick brings 16 years of banking experience to the position, 10 of those years with Stockman. A Scobey native, Frederick earned his Bachelor of Science degree in business administration/finance and marketing from the University of Montana. He was on UM’s national championship football team in 2001. He also played in the NFL for the New Orleans Saints before retiring due to injury. He is active in the community serving on the board of directors for the Big Sky EDA, Ronald McDonald House, and assisting with a number of his children’s sporting activities.

Nelson has been promoted to Senior Banking Executive. He will continue to manage his existing and new clients and serve as an ongoing resource for Frederick and the entire Billings Market team, as well as serve on the company’s executive committee. Nelson will continue to work from his current location at Stockman’s King Avenue bank at 2700 King Avenue West.

As Billings Market President, Frederick will manage all bank offices, branch management and employees in Billings and Worden. He will continue to work from the downtown Billings location at 402 North Broadway.