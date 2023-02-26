The following wealth management advisors, members of the Soundview Financial Group, have been recognized by Forbes Magazine as among the best wealth managers in Montana: Justin Harlan, Liz Ostwald, Ken Kallem, Shawn Hackmann and Chris Beierwaltes.
