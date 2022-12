John Haigh, owner, and Caleb Carr, store manager of the Bozeman Wild Birds Unlimited have just returned from Indianapolis where they completed an intense training course. The training course introduces and reinforces the concept of owning, operating and managing a WBU franchise. John and Kathy Haigh, owners of the Billings Wild Birds Unlimited store recently purchase the Bozeman store. The stores are located at 2047 W. Oak St. #105 and 111 S. 24th St. W. #27.