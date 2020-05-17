With demand in the dumps, North Dakota oil fields grow quiet

There were scraps of good news in the state’s monthly report Thursday, Helms said.

At 1.43 million barrels per day, North Dakota’s March oil production fell only 2% from February, even though the global oil cave-in started that month.

Helms also noted that with oil prices creeping up over the past week, he has heard reports that some operators may resume production at wells currently shut-in because of the crisis.

Still, with oil storage tanks brimming, there’s little place for new production to go without a significant hike in demand, which isn’t forecast anytime soon. Any semblance of a true recovery in North Dakota’s oil output is months away, Helms said.

The state is forecasting production in the “950,000 (barrels per day) range” in April, he said, a 33% decline from March and the lowest since 2016.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the benchmark U.S. oil price, was around $60 a barrel in early January but began plummeting in March and briefly fell below zero in late April. Oil has been crushed by a supply glut and a coronavirus-induced collapse in fuel demand.

On Friday, WTI was trading just below $30 a barrel, up $10 from the beginning of May. But that price is still well below break-even for oil producers.