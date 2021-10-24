Without charge: Montana's Crowley Fleck marks 25 years of its pro bono program

“Through the expansion of the pro bono program, the firm has not only solidified the vision and goals for the first 25 years of the Crowley Fleck pro bono program, but has also ensured that the firm’s commitment to pro bono legal services will continue for years to come,” said Benjamin T. Cory, Managing Partner. “The firm recently celebrated its 125th year and it is fitting that we are following that anniversary with the 25th anniversary of our pro bono program, as the pro bono program has become an essential component of the firm and our culture.”

Community service

Ben was inspired to go to law school by his grandmother. After raising four children as a single mother, his grandmother put herself through law school and went on to represent pro bono clients from her own home. When Ben was ten years old, she received a pro bono award from the State of California, and he was in the courtroom when she received the award. Ben keeps a photograph of his grandmother from that day next to his desk as a reminder that providing access to justice is an essential aspect of the practice of law.