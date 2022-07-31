 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Youth apprentices at St. John’s United earn while they learn

Berkley Cox and Jordyn Haemmerle are the first two graduates of the nursing apprenticeship program at St. John’s United, and are on their way to launching their nursing careers.

Cox and Haemmerle earned their Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) credentials as students at the Billings Career Center, which paved the way for them to start their youth apprenticeships. 

The students start as CNAs and progress on their journey to becoming Licensed Practical Nurses or Registered Nurses while working at St. John’s. Youth apprentices are mentored and supervised by other nurses and take college courses through MSU Billings.

St. John’s assists with college costs and increases the pay for their youth apprentices as they demonstrate competency in the skills and characteristics needed in the healthcare industry.

Youth apprenticeships are among the programs and services provided by Reach Higher Montana, in collaboration with partners of the Montana Youth Apprenticeship Partnership. Learn more about Reach Higher Montana at www.ReachHigherMontana.org, and about youth apprenticeships at www.MontanaYouthApprenticeship.org

