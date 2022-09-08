Buy a ticket, get an AR-15: Missouri legislator’s rifle raffle draws criticism in KC area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A state representative running for reelection in Missouri is raffling off an AR-15 as part of his fundraising efforts.

Elected in 2018, Rep. Jeff Coleman is a Republican representing Grain Valley in Jackson County. His Sept. 30 fundraiser is billed as Coleman’s BBQ, Tournament & Raffle.

A campaign email advertising the event said a raffle ticket for the rifle costs $10 or five for $40. The fundraiser will also include a barbecue dinner, drinks and cornhole, according to the email sent Wednesday to about 100 people.

Coleman faces Democrat Janice Brill in the Nov. 8 election.

“Given what’s been happening in our country, it seems a little inappropriate,” Brill said of the raffle.

She added that she thinks there should be a clear distinction between owning guns for personal protection or hunting and firearms like AR-15s.

Coleman did not respond to requests for comment.