First responders frequently mention the importance of teamwork.
For Stillwater County deputy Cactus Anderson, his canine crime-fighting partner Figo is one of a kind.
“Having this guy here, he’s the workhorse,” Anderson said. “I’m just the guy on the other end of the leash.”
Figo, a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois, is trained to detect illegal drugs but can also track humans.
Anderson (Cactus is his given name, not a nickname) worked for the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office for 3-1/2 years before he transferred to Stillwater County, largely so that he could have an opportunity to work with a canine partner.
“We’re really lucky. The handler before me did really well at getting him trained,” said Anderson who said he plans to be a K9 handler for the remainder of his career. “I will retire with a canine partner. He’s too beneficial to me and too nice of a partner, worth his weight in gold.”
In addition to regular patrol duties, Anderson and Figo focus on drug interdiction for at least one day per week.
Figo’s safety is paramount during drug interdictions.
“If Figo makes the mistake of getting into the stimulants like meth or the cocaine, it would be my mistake for not keeping him safe,” Anderson said. “It would be hard to save his life because these guys metabolize drugs so much faster than humans do.”
Meth is often viewed as Montana’s most serious drug problem, but the opioid epidemic that’s sweeping the country also poses danger for Montanans. Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that’s 80 to 100 times more powerful than morphine, has been the subject of nationwide publicity. An even more dangerous drug being encountered by law enforcement, is carfentanil , which is 10,000 times as powerful as morphine.
At 7 years old, Figo might soon be nearing the sunset of his career.
“My intention is to work with him until he can’t any more. This morning, he’s still spunky, but after 9-1/2 yours in the car, he starts to feel it.”
When the time for retirement comes, Figo will be suitably honored.
“He’s had a very disciplined life. And out of respect for him, someday it’ll be time to let him have a true retirement,” Anderson said.
What made you decide to pursue this line of work?
I can remember wanting to be a deputy as far back as grade school. I started working in the EMS world back in 2002 and still work as a paramedic for the Columbus Fire Department. What really pushed me into LEO was my EMS career. I got tired of showing up late to the call and only being able to help the people after they were injured. I wanted to get on the front end of it and try and help stop the pain and suffering before it even got started.
Have you ever been afraid stepping into the line of duty?
I believe if anyone tells you they were not afraid they are lying. I get scared at times but I have learned to work through it and rely on my training and experience. I have been very lucky in my time in the law enforcement world to have great mentors in my life.
What do you do to relieve the stress of these situations?
I relieve my stress by working out, spending time with the family and taking my Harley out for a ride. I always talk tough situations out with my teammates. I am very lucky to have a great team of guys that I work with.
What is the biggest misperception people have about first responders?
I think people forget that we are just normal people too. We are not robots we have feeling too. We as humans will make mistakes but we try are best every day to make the right decisions.
Did you ever think about getting out this work?
I have never thought about getting out of this line of work. I will retire doing this line of work. I love what I do.
What makes someone successful in your line of work?
It takes a person with the mindset to help others, people you don’t even know. The undying eagerness to learn and the ability to make good quick decisions.
Is it hard to balance your family and your job?
It is hard to balance family time with work. Especially with me, I have a K9 that I spend every day with. But I have an amazing wife that make sure I do things with the family and reminds me when I start to work too much.
Why do you keep doing it?
Like I said before I love my job. Where else can I spend all my time in the great state of Montana, driving around seeing the sights,helping people or upholding the laws? Plus the great command staff at Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office gave me a dog to hang with while doing this.
What was the most rewarding experience you’ve had?
Saving a life. I got called to a person who was trying to end his life and I was able to show up just as he was taking his last breath. This person tried to hang himself by a belt, and I got there just in time to cut him down and get him help.
What’s the best piece of advice given to you, and who gave it?
I’ve had lots of great advice from people. I can’t name just one person. My dad raised me to be a good man. Sgt. Lester took me under his wing and showed me how to be a great enforcer of drugs and DUI. Deputy Reyna showed my firsthand how to control a scene and how to protect myself. Undersheriff Smith drives me to be a better K9 handler every day. This is just a short list of a lot of great people in my life. My wife cannot go without mentioning, she allows me to do what I need to do, to come home to her and the kids.