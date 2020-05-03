Caden Moore — West Platinum

Parents: Mike and Gina Moore

Middle School: Will James Middle School

Elementary School: Arrowhead Elementary

Future Plans: I will be attending MIT in the fall and studying aeronautical engineering in the aerospace program. I would love to work for NASA or Lockheed Martin.

Teacher: I am fortunate to have had so many amazing teachers, but one really stands out — Duff Gray, my programming teacher. Mr. Gray and I share excitement for all things mechanical and computer related. It is very easy to talk with him and receive insight into various topics.

Motivation for Platinum Program: I was motivated to be in the Platinum Program in order to challenge myself academically and intellectually. I had decided to take all of the honors courses possible at West and thought it would be great to join the Platinum Program. It gave me the opportunity to work on a project that I am interested in.

Magnum Opus: The progression of the work I have done on the reconstruction of a 1956 Cessna 180 Skywagon and its complete restoration and recertification from start to finish. My project is largely inspired by my love of aviation. When completed, I cannot wait to fly it down the runway.

