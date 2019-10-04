SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California is trying to stop people from deceptively editing videos and audio in ways that are aimed at influencing elections.
Legislation signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday bans the distribution of manipulated videos and pictures that maliciously aim to give someone a false impression about a political candidate's actions or words within 60 days of an election.
It was written in response to a rise in the use of "deep fake" technology that can make it appear as if someone is saying something or acting in a way they are not.
Experts have raised concerns about such technology's possible use in voter disinformation campaigns, but opponents of the law say the bill threatens to trample on free speech rights and may not have its intended effect.
Democratic Assemblyman Marc Berman introduced the bill after an altered video that appeared to show U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slurring her words circulated widely on the Internet.