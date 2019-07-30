LOS ANGELES — The Tucker fire in Modoc County is burning at nearly 13,000 acres with no reported containment — making it the largest wildfire on national forest lands in California so far this year, officials said Tuesday morning.
Officials with Cal Fire and the U.S. Forest Service said the wildfire started in the rural area of northeastern California on Sunday afternoon off California Highway 139 and Tucker Butte Road, about six miles southwest of Clear Lake Reservoir. The fire, which is believed to have been caused unintentionally by humans, grew 10,000 acres in one day. The latest reported acreage of the blaze is 12,973, making it the biggest active fire currently burning in the state.
While no homes are threatened and no evacuations have been ordered as of Tuesday morning, affected residents in the area have been issued a warning that they will be contacted if an evacuation is necessary.