Cameron Leo — Senior Platinum

Parents: Mike and Elizabeth Leo
Middle School: Lewis & Clark Middle School
Elementary School: Poly Drive Elementary
Future Plans: I plan to attend University of Portland to study engineering and business.
Teacher: Mr. Bartsch because he makes the classroom fun, interactive and is constantly making jokes.
Motivation for Platinum Program: I took all AP classes because that’s what all my friends were doing, so naturally I did a project around something I cared about to complete the program.
Magnum Opus: Working to bring a bike share program to Billings.
