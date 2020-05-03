Cameron Leo — Senior Platinum
Cameron Leo, Senior High Platinum

Parents: Mike and Elizabeth Leo

Middle School: Lewis & Clark Middle School

Elementary School: Poly Drive Elementary

Future Plans: I plan to attend University of Portland to study engineering and business.

Teacher: Mr. Bartsch because he makes the classroom fun, interactive and is constantly making jokes.

Motivation for Platinum Program: I took all AP classes because that’s what all my friends were doing, so naturally I did a project around something I cared about to complete the program.

Magnum Opus: Working to bring a bike share program to Billings.

