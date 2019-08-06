ALADDIN. 2.5 stars. Will Smith is a genie who grants wishes to a young man who's fallen in love with a princess in Disney's live-action "Aladdin." 2 hrs. 8 PG (thematic elements)
AVENGERS: ENDGAME. 3 stars. In this sequel to "Avengers: Infinity War," the Avengers reunite in an attempt to restore order to the universe. Marvel wraps this up well after the tedium of Infinity Wars. 3 hrs. 1 PG-13 (violence)
THE BIGGEST LITTLE FARM. 3.5 stars. The filmmaker documents the effort of his wife and him to create a sustainable farm on 200 acres outside of Los Angeles. 1 hr. 31 PG
THE DEAD DON'T DIE. 3 stars. The usually sleepy town of Centerville suffers an invasion when the dead rise from their graves. The film is indie legend Jim Jarmusch's take on the zombie movie, and fans of the director will find it to be a nice match of content and style. Bill Murray stars. 1 hr. 34 R (violence)
THE FAREWELL. 3.5 stars. A Chinese family gathers for a fake wedding to give their dying grandmother, who is unaware of her dire situation, a grand sendoff. 1 hr. 38 PG (thematic material, brief language, some smoking)
GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS. 2.5 stars. A crypto-zoological agency faces off against a series of havoc-wreaking monsters in this oversized retread. 2 hrs. 12 PG-13 (violence)
JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 – PARABELLUM. 2.5 stars. A contract on his life makes John (Keanu Reeves), who went rogue at the end of the series' previous installment, the object of desire of the world's top hit men and women. 2 hrs. 11 R (violence)
THE LAST BLACK MAN IN SAN FRANCISCO. 3 stars. In a changing city where he no longer feels at home, a young man (Jimmy Fails) attempts to claim a home built by his grandfather many years earlier. The film makes brilliant use of its soundtrack. 2 hrs. R (profanity)
ONCE UPON A TIME... IN HOLLYWOOD. 3 stars. Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt star as a fading movie star and his stunt double during the dying days of Hollywood's golden age. Quentin Tarantino directs. 2 hrs. 39 R (violence)
ROCKETMAN. 3 stars. This endearing look at the breakthrough years of Sir Elton John (Taron Egerton) is less interested in musical influences than exploring the way performing and songwriting helped John make sense of his life. 2 hrs. 1 R (sex, drugs)
STUBER. 2.5 stars. An Uber driver gets drawn into a wild night of adventure when he picks up a detective. Though in many ways a throwback to the violent buddy comedies of the 1980s and '90s, Stuber comes with a contemporary twist that might resonate in gig-economy America. 1 hr. 45 R (violence, language)
SWORD OF TRUST. 2.5 stars. A married couple attempt to make something off an inherited sword that purportedly holds proof that the South won the Civil War. 1 hr. 28 R (language)
TOY STORY 4. 3 stars. Woody (voice of Tom Hanks) and the rest of the gang embark on a road trip with a new friend. If Pixar is getting bored with its franchise-extending chores for Disney, it certainly doesn't show in this funny, freaky, often profound animated adventure that is certainly the best movie ever made about a spork. 1 hr. 30 G
YESTERDAY. 3 stars. A struggling English musician awakens after an accident to a new reality in which The Beatles never existed and their song catalog is free for him to use as his own. 1 hr. 52 PG-13 (suggestive content, language)