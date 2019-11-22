NEWPORT, Ore. — The carcass of a giant blue whale that’s been submerged off the Oregon coast for more than three years was hauled to the surface so it can be reassembled, studied and put on public display, scientists with Oregon State University said Friday.
The dead whale, which was about as long as two school buses, washed ashore near Gold Beach, Oregon, in 2015.
It’s exceptionally rare to see an intact blue whale carcass wash ashore.
Seeing an opportunity, scientists removed 58 tons of flesh from the 2015 carcass and then placed the bones in the water off Newport, Oregon, so underwater scavengers could pick them clean. The bones were placed in huge nets and submerged with weights in Yaquina Bay with the help of a technical dive team from the Oregon Coast Aquarium.
All 365 of those bones were brought back to land Thursday.