Carlin Bear Don't Walk on gratitude for 'life, love, companionship'

What have you been listening to lately? What’s your go-to music and why?

The music has been my life source through all of this. I listen to everything from hip hop, soul, rock, heavy metal, country and everything in between. Usually during this time of year, right before it starts getting warm out, reggae hits the spot for me. Classics from Robert Nesta, Black Uhuru, Buju Banton, Sizzla to more modern bands like Rebelution, Stick Figure, and Iration. The vibes are colorful and uplifting like that summer sun, it’s feel-good music that brings a sense of celebration.

What shows or movies are you watching right now? Do you have a guilty pleasure that you’d admit to streaming online?

I haven’t been watching too much TV or catching up on new movies lately as I rarely do because Art is just Art and that’s the way it is. There’s time for this and time for that, everything else just kind of gets put off to the side.

What are you currently creating?

What’s been keeping me busy through all this is a project I’ve been working on for about a month. Reycraft Books has blessed me with a great opportunity to illustrate a book titled “The Reluctant Storyteller” by acclaimed Native American children’s author Art Coulson. This is only the second book I’ve illustrated in the past few years. The illustration process is time consuming, it will take up at least 6 weeks of valuable time but the compensation is very nice and this couldn’t have happened at a better time for me in which I’m very thankful for that. For us artists, I have a saying and it is “The game is good to those who put the work in and always give back, one way or another this life will always take care and provide for you. Trust the process, be thankful, positive, and always stay humble."

