Carly DeBar — Senior Platinum & Valedictorian

Parents: Michael DeBar and Gregory Peck

Middle School: Lewis & Clark Middle School

Elementary School: Big Sky Elementary

Future Plans: I do not know which institution I plan to attend, but I want to go into a pre-medicine program and eventually become a forensic pathologist.

Most Challenging or Rewarding Class: AP chemistry has challenged me and taught me to dive into the science and really understand the full extent of what goes on in our universe. It will be rewarding in my future because it will help me understand how reactions within and outside of the body work.

Motivation for Platinum Program: I have always been a competitive person, so the Platinum Program allowed me to take all of the hardest classes and push myself to be the best version of myself as possible, and I have made many friends through these classes. I also wanted to be able to create a future for myself through my academics, and this program allowed me to do so.

Magnum Opus: I donated isolette covers to the NICU, and these isolette covers go home with the children who use them, so my project will have a lasting impact.