Carly DeBar — Senior Platinum & Valedictorian

Parents: Michael DeBar and Gregory Peck
Middle School: Lewis & Clark Middle School
Elementary School: Big Sky Elementary
Future Plans: I do not know which institution I plan to attend, but I want to go into a pre-medicine program and eventually become a forensic pathologist.
Most Challenging or Rewarding Class: AP chemistry has challenged me and taught me to dive into the science and really understand the full extent of what goes on in our universe. It will be rewarding in my future because it will help me understand how reactions within and outside of the body work.
Motivation for Platinum Program: I have always been a competitive person, so the Platinum Program allowed me to take all of the hardest classes and push myself to be the best version of myself as possible, and I have made many friends through these classes. I also wanted to be able to create a future for myself through my academics, and this program allowed me to do so.
Magnum Opus: I donated isolette covers to the NICU, and these isolette covers go home with the children who use them, so my project will have a lasting impact.
Teacher: Ms. Converse, my fifth-grade teacher, taught me how to strive to know more about everything I did. She let me do projects on my own time where I got to research a topic of my choice, and it helped me grow my love for learning. I am so thankful for her.
Extracurricular activities: I participated in soccer for all of my academic career, and it has helped me make some lifelong friends. I have also been in band since I was in fifth grade. Band has enabled me to have a release through music. I have also participated in many volunteer programs, like Reading Rocks and volunteering at St. Vincent Healthcare.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!