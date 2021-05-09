Carmen Cox, BSN, RN
St. John’s United
NURSING PROGRAM:
Montana State University-Billings
FOCUS:
Assisted Living/Geriatrics
YEARS OF SERVICE:
10
Nursing continues to attract a growing number of nontraditional students. Carmen Cox, a registered nurse at St. John’s United was one of those students. She had an inkling she wanted to be a nurse right out of high school and thus, she worked as a certified nursing assistant (CNA) for a time.
“I worked as a CNA for a bit and then life just sort of happened,” Cox said. “I focused on having a family and other things, but then I had a friend who started working at St. John’s as a CNA and she absolutely loved it. And that sort of drew me back in. I applied and started working at St. John’s as a CNA and loved it, too. That passion and drive inspired me to go to school to become a licensed practical nurse.”
Ten years and a couple of different positions later, Cox remains at St. John’s and recently wrapped up another round of education — she received her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing last month.
Working in geriatrics was at the top of her list. Cox enjoys forming relationships with her patients and truly getting to know them. She said it feels like home.
“I have so many grandma and grandpas working in assisted and independent living,” Cox said. “In some areas of nursing you may only have a patient for a day or two, but I get to know each of my patients on a family-type basis.”
Keeping the golden rule in mind, it’s easy for Cox to think about her grandparents and how she would want them to be treated in a similar environment. It’s also made possible when her mission is the same as her employer: to treat people with hope, dignity and love.
Those qualities were especially crucial to possess throughout the pandemic. Seniors are often lonely considering their living arrangements or medical circumstances, but the isolation they experienced during the height of COVID was unbearable at times.
“It was hard on our residents and the staff,” Cox said. “Our residents couldn’t dine together, have visitors or family . . . they were stuck in their apartments for large periods of time. It made our interactions with them even more important.”
When asked about how she persevered through such challenging times, Cox attributed her resilience to the commonality of nurses being like warriors and simply pushing through. “I also leaned on my support system and had to find ways to take care of myself.”
Before COVID, during and moving forward, Cox strives to listen thoughtfully to each of her residents and let them guide what their needs and desires are. She is beyond committed to their healing, meaning and purpose in life.
“COVID stretched many nurses and only made us stronger,” Cox said.