Carmen Cox, BSN, RN — St. John’s United

“I have so many grandma and grandpas working in assisted and independent living,” Cox said. “In some areas of nursing you may only have a patient for a day or two, but I get to know each of my patients on a family-type basis.”

Keeping the golden rule in mind, it’s easy for Cox to think about her grandparents and how she would want them to be treated in a similar environment. It’s also made possible when her mission is the same as her employer: to treat people with hope, dignity and love.

Those qualities were especially crucial to possess throughout the pandemic. Seniors are often lonely considering their living arrangements or medical circumstances, but the isolation they experienced during the height of COVID was unbearable at times.

“It was hard on our residents and the staff,” Cox said. “Our residents couldn’t dine together, have visitors or family . . . they were stuck in their apartments for large periods of time. It made our interactions with them even more important.”

When asked about how she persevered through such challenging times, Cox attributed her resilience to the commonality of nurses being like warriors and simply pushing through. “I also leaned on my support system and had to find ways to take care of myself.”