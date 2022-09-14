Cassidy Randall: Defending our Constitution

Fifty years ago, Montanans re-wrote our state Constitution. We felt a need to rise from our first 1889 governing document, the drafting of which had been directed by the notoriously corrupt and self-interested Copper Kings, who’d amassed their enormous wealth by pillaging Montana’s landscape and exploiting its people. Instead, the new 1972 document was drafted by everyday citizens who actively de-emphasized their political affiliations, and was ratified by Montana voters. Laid out and protected in our Constitution are two distinctly Montana values: the right to privacy and the right to a clean environment.

But Republican lawmakers are two seats away from a supermajority in the next legislature. They’ve made no secret that they’ll use that supermajority to gut the Constitution, taking away those two rights, and remake it to their liking. Derek Skees (R-Kalispell), in fact, called it a “socialist rag” to be “thrown out”. When they’re sworn in, Montana elected officials take an oath to protect, defend and support the state Constitution — except, apparently, when it doesn’t suit them.

Stripping away the right to privacy points to the greatest hypocrisy of current Republican lawmakers. Montana conservatism is based on the concept of less government and more individual rights. But Republicans want to shove government into the private sanctum of our doctor’s office. Of course, this is where a family’s right to choose their own reproductive future has historically been protected in Montana: under our Constitutional right to privacy, a foundational inclusion that abides because people and our courts have repeatedly decided that privacy is more important than political squabbles. Imagine, though, if that right to privacy were stripped in order to restrict reproductive rights; without it, private arenas from marriage and health care to our locations and movements could be impacted. It sets a precedent for a future where the government can interfere in the personal decisions we make about our lives.

Our Constitution also enshrines a rare right to a clean and healthy environment for “present and future generations”. This one’s a nod to our history, to the people who finally stood up to the Copper Kings to protect our rivers, mountains, and prairies. It’s a nod to our landscape that’s visibly scarred with the still-seeping wounds from a legacy of hard rock mines that Montana taxpayers are footing the bill for in perpetuity—literally forever—to clean up. We are too close to that poisonous history still, too close to the teetering edge of losing this landscape that defines us, to let go of this right. Especially when we’re already seeing, under Gianforte’s administration and the last Republican-controlled legislative session, efforts to weaken wildlife protections, allow more water pollution, and bypass environmental reviews; to privatize hunting in favor of the wealthy and distribute public lands to the apparent new kings among us.

Imagine now, for a moment, if Republican lawmakers achieve a supermajority and are successful at stripping these two fundamental rights from us. This would mean people are not only required to have children, they’re required to birth them into a Montana whose rivers run fluorescent with sulfuric acid, whose air chokes on its own smog, whose wildlife is accessible only to the few who can pay the price tag. Imagine telling that child, "We let this happen, sorry. Good luck from here."

But we don’t have to let it happen.

The hope is, and has always been, our people. Montana was once a proudly purple state, loathe to be told what to think and do by the confining bounds of political dogma. The threat of an unrestrained government stomping on our right to privacy, and the common draw to live and raise families in this landscape that’s still big, wild, and clean, should unite all Montanans to fight back and vote for those who will defend our Constitution.