Stella Stevens' first SUTS celebration will also serve as a tribute to the late actress, who passed away Feb. 17 at age 84 (she was born Estelle Caro Eggleston on Oct. 1, 1938). Among the 12 Stevens films featured today are the Elvis Presley-led musical comedy Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962); the romantic comedy The Courtship of Eddie's Father (1963); Sam Peckinpah's comedic Western The Ballad of Cable Hogue (1970); and a couple of the campy cult classics Stevens started appearing in during the '70s, including the "blaxploitation" titles Slaughter (1972), making its TCM premiere, and Cleopatra Jones and the Casino of Gold (1975), both airing in late-night.