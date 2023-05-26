Starting tonight and running all the way through Memorial Day (Monday) and into the early morning hours of Tuesday, Turner Classic Movies airs a nonstop, 82-hour marathon of memorable war and military-themed films to commemorate the holiday on which Americans remember the veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice. Airing tonight into tomorrow morning are 1945's A Walk in the Sun (pictured), The Story of G.I. Joe(1945),They Were Expendable(1945),The Young and the Brave(1963) and Dark of the Sun(1968).