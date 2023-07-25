Both MOVIES! and Turner Classic Movies are ringing in the holiday season even earlier than the stores do today, with lineups of beloved Christmas-themed films.

The Christmas in July lineup on MOVIES! gets unwrapped first and features 11 movies:The Great Rupert(1950, aka A Christmas Wish), starring Jimmy Durante;Christmas Comes to Willow Creek (1987), led by John Schneider, Tom Wopat and Kim Delaney;The Night They Saved Christmas(1984), with Jaclyn Smith, Art Carney and Paul Le Mat;An American Christmas Carol (1979), starring Henry Winkler as a Scroogelike character;A Christmas Carol(1951), featuring Scrooge himself, in the form of Alastair Sim;Mrs. Santa Claus(1990), with Angela Lansbury and Charles Durning; and A Christmas Memory(1997), starring Patty Duke and Piper Laurie. There are then re-airings of A Christmas Carol, The Great Rupert and Mrs. Santa Claus before this holiday interlude concludes in late-night with 1964's Santa Claus Conquers the Martians (pictured).