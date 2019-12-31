Montana’s coal economy experienced its most challenging year yet in 2019. The two largest coal mining companies in Montana, Westmoreland Coal Co. and Cloud Peak Energy, both went bankrupt.
Three coal-fired generating units were targeted for closure for being uneconomical.
Job losses loom for power plant workers. In Colstrip, two power plant units targeted for closure employ 100 people. In Sidney, the shutdown of Lewis and Clark Station poses not only the losses of two dozen power plant jobs, but also challenges for Sidney Sugars, which has a seasonally coal-fired factory that doesn’t consume enough coal to justify keeping the local mine open without a hungry power plant in the neighborhood.
Not everyone was cutting the cord on coal. NorthWestern Energy was looking for more ownership of Colstrip Unit 4, provided customers shouldered maintenance, operations and cleanup costs. The state Legislature rejected the utility’s plans last spring, but NorthWestern revived its pitch by year’s end with plans to seek the Montana Public Service Commission’s approval in 2020.