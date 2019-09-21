APPREHENDED: A man suspected of shooting and wounding a Chicago police officer on Saturday and of being the bicyclist who shot a woman in broad daylight near downtown days earlier has been captured, police said. Officials announced at a press conference that Michael Blackman, 45, was apprehended following an armed encounter with officers. The individual was shot by police and no officers were injured, a police spokesman said, adding that a gun was recovered from the scene.
Most Popular
-
Idle mines portend dark days for top US coal region
-
Billings Fire Department vehicle involved in head-on collision
-
3 hunters injured in 2 Montana grizzly attacks
-
Filmed in Montana, 'Robert the Bruce' to have its North American premiere in Billings
-
Rock slide sends giant boulders into home below Rims on Billings' West End