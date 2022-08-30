Chinooks grounded

GROUNDED: The US Army has grounded its entire fleet of some 400 CH-47 Chinook transport helicopters after engine fires broke out on a few of them, a spokeswoman for the service said Tuesday evening. The Army has found the cause of fuel leaks that caused a small number of engine fires on the helicopters and is fixing the issue, the spokeswoman said.
