 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chinooks grounded

  • 0

GROUNDED: The US Army has grounded its entire fleet of some 400 CH-47 Chinook transport helicopters after engine fires broke out on a few of them, a spokeswoman for the service said Tuesday evening. The Army has found the cause of fuel leaks that caused a small number of engine fires on the helicopters and is fixing the issue, the spokeswoman said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Photo: Cement truck crash on I-90

Photo: Cement truck crash on I-90

Billings Fire Department personnel extricate the injured driver of a Croell cement truck on I-90 Tuesday morning. One lane of I-90 and the Kin…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News