Dear Heloise: I wanted to share with the lady who made the same banana bread for 40 years and now it comes out different. I have been making the original recipe for chocolate chip cookies since I was 12 years old. Now I am 80, and for the past two years they weren't coming out the same. I changed brands of butter, all types of things, and they came out real greasy. Finally, I figured out to try more flour. I added 1/4 cup more flour, and they are now the perfect cookies. I make many batches a month and take them to our police station. I take five different cookies, and the chocolate chip are their favorite. Thank you. -- Linda Hustead, Sun City, California

Dear Heloise: When a gallon of paint has a small amount left, if left in the can, it gets thick or dries up, plus the lid gets stuck on from the paint drippings, or it rusts. My solution is to transfer the remaining paint to a small jar with a lid. Put two pieces of bread wrapper or similar material over the jar, under the lid. There is no paint between these two pieces, and as such, the lid opens easily, plus the paint doesn't dry out from the extra air in the container. Mark the jar with the paint info and put a dab on the lid. -- Elaine, Arlington, Ohio

Dear Heloise: It amazes me the complicated ways people scoop frozen ice cream. I have the simplest fix used in ice cream shops across America. Run hot water over a metal scooper, and problem solved. -- Andy, Long Beach, California

Dear Heloise: I have yet another hint for those newspaper sleeves. When painting a room, one must often wait four hours before applying a second coat. I slip the paint roller into a sleeve, squeeze out the air and seal with a twist tie. If leaving overnight, hang by the handle to avoid flattening the nap. If you need to wait days to use it again, pop it into the freezer and thaw before using. -- Janet Lomax, via email

Dear Heloise: Here is a picture of my classroom assistant, Attie Cat. I am a high school math teacher, and Attie Cat is helping me teach from home. -- Judi Bookhamer, via email

Readers, to see Attie Cat and our other Pet Pals, go to www.Heloise.com and click on "Pet of the Week." -- Heloise

