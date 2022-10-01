Cleanup continues after 15 train cars derail near Bridger

Cleanup continued Saturday following a train derailment a half-mile east of Bridger in Carbon County.

As many as 15 cars overturned at about 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Carbon County Sheriff's Office.

East Bridger Road is closed at the railroad crossing, and South River Road is closed at the intersection of Rushwater Road. Residents are being asked to stay out of the area, according to a social media post from the Sheriff’s Office. Crews from BNSF responded to the derailment, along with Bridger Fire, along with Carbon County Department of Emergency Services.

Residents in the area were issued an evacuation warning.

It hasn’t been stated publicly what the train cars were carrying, or what caused the accident.

For more information, residents are asked to visit www.CarbonAlert.org.

