When Clint Parker was a boy growing up in Ryegate, a siren blaring in the distance would capture his attention.
“I was one of those kids, every time an alarm went off I went off on my bike to see what was going on,” said Parker, 42, a longtime firefighter with the Blue Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
In 1995, during his junior year of high school, as soon as he turned 18, Parker joined Ryegate’s volunteer fire department.
“It was kind of fun,” he said. “I fought fire with three of my teachers. I would get excused from school to go do that.”
Parker fought mostly grassfires during his tenure with the Ryegate department. Luckily, Parker said, they battled very few structure fires.
He called the experience eye-opening, saying he had never realized all that went into fighting a fire. Training was continuous. And the experience spurred him to want to continue after he graduated.
During that time, Parker also started training with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. He did contract firefighting with the DNRC for about four years, fighting wildfires.
Parker got married in 2001 and when he moved to Billings that same year, he joined the Blue Creek department, where he’s served as a firefighter since.
“We do structure protection, we do grass fires, we do medical calls, vehicle wrecks,” he said. “We cover everything.”
Parker, like the others in his department, doesn’t get paid for his services. So he has had to juggle a full-time job with being a firefighter.
For Parker, that has meant working full-time as an auto mechanic at the Poly Conoco station. Then he’s on call for Blue Creek from 5 p.m., on.
“My pager goes off every time we get a call,” Parker said. “If I can get on 10 calls a month, it’s been a busy month for me.”
Juggling work, firefighting duties and home life can be difficult. Parker has missed his kids’ birthday parties and has had to leave a Thanksgiving dinner or on Christmas morning when his pager went off “to maybe save someone’s house.”
“Everyone in the family has always been real understanding,” he said. “I can’t say they’re OK with it, but they understand."
One way he stays involved with his family is through drag racing. Parker’s oldest son, Tyler, and two older daughters drag race and Parker works on the cars. They travel around the state during the summer to race.
“It’s fun to see the kids compete,” he said. “It’s amazing to watch them.”
Firefighting requires both mental and physical strength. That includes strapping on a 40-pound backpack while battling wildfires and donning the heavy, protective gear to fight structure fires.
Because of that, Parker is considering calling his 24th year as a volunteer firefighter his last. When you get older, he said, “you don’t move as well.”
But he’ll be leaving the department in good hands. His son, Tyler, started out as a junior firefighter with the Blue Creek department. When he turned 18, he was voted in as a regular member.
“I look at that and that tells me he has a huge heart,” Parker said.
Asked what advice he had for his son, Parker said in an emergency situation, it’s important to be tuned to everything that’s going on around you.
“And always come home,” he said.
Have you ever been afraid stepping into the line of duty?
Anyone that does this line of work, if they don’t have a little bit of fear when they go on a call, that’s when they can get hurt. I’ve definitely had some close calls, and if you don’t have those fears in the back of your head, you could get careless.
What do you do to relieve the stress of these situations?
What causes stress most is not knowing what’s going to happen next. Things are always changing on us. You have to learn to adapt really quickly. We also have a great network at the fire department and talk about anything we need to.
What makes someone successful in your line of work?
You have to have good mental strength to do this. You have to follow through. There’s no halfway in this. It’s either all in or all out.