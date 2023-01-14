Clouded leopard reunited with sister in repaired enclosure, Dallas Zoo says

DALLAS — Nova, the clouded leopard found on Dallas Zoo grounds after an hourslong search that spurred a criminal investigation, was reunited with her sister Saturday.

The 4-year-old cat was reported missing Friday morning from an enclosure authorities believe was intentionally cut open. The zoo announced it had closed at 10:20 a.m. following a “code blue,” or an alert issued when non-dangerous animals are unaccounted for, but police records indicate officers were dispatched to the zoo about 7:20 a.m.

With the help of drone equipment from the Dallas and Irving police departments, Nova was found not far from the habitat she shares with her sister, Luna, at 4:40 p.m. and safely secured about 35 minutes later.

“As we had predicted, she found a good hiding spot, settled in and as we got closer to dusk, came out to explore,” Harrison Edell, the zoo’s executive vice president for animal care and conservation, said Saturday.

Clouded leopards — named for the large, cloudlike spots that cover their bodies — are only a few feet long, weigh about 20 to 25 pounds, and do not pose a danger to humans. However, Edell said Nova was “pretty nervous” when she was found, so the zoo’s veterinary staff had to sedate her.

“We had a chance then to give her a physical exam, which is always a great idea when an animal has been in a new space,” he said. “Physically, she looks great.”

The sedatives wore off around 8 p.m. Friday and Nova was taken back into her repaired enclosure Saturday morning.

“She’s napping,” Edell said. “She had a long day. It’s quite the adventure.”

Sgt. Warren Mitchell, a Dallas police spokesman, confirmed Friday afternoon that police opened a criminal investigation into the leopard’s disappearance and said the department believes the tear found in the mesh was an “intentional act.”

Police had not provided any updates on their investigation Saturday afternoon.

When asked whether officials believe the cut was made by an employee or a guest, Edell said it was “really tough to say at this point,” adding that the zoo is leaving the investigation to Dallas police, who they “will continue to support the best we can.”

According to Edell, the zoo has already made short-term changes to overnight security schedules, but said he knows “we have some homework to do to figure out what long-term plans look like.”

“We’ll try to learn everything we can from this instance, adapt what we do and try to make sure that we have the strongest protocols in place in the future,” Edell said.