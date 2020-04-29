Coila Evans on her go-to movies during a pandemic and painting roses

From her studio in Roundup, Coila Evans isn't lacking for artful projects. She's prepping art for an upcoming rose-themed opening at Montana Gallery, staying connected with fellow painters via video chat and experimenting with different techniques.
Evans is grateful to her clients, who have reached out for commissions during this time.
"It is incredibly humbling to know they have made me and my work a priority," Evans said. "I admit, I struggle to find my focus when there is so much uncertainty in the world. But, their faith in me helps me stay the course."
What book are you currently reading? Is there a book you are looking forward to pulling off your shelf? What about one you’re eager to order?
While I LOVE reading a proper book, I mostly get to listen to audiobooks. It’s great in the studio when working at the easel...where I spend most of my time. I often use it as a tool to help me study the subject I’m painting. The last physical book I read was “Cold Country” by Russell Rowland. I really loved it. I have also recently become fascinated with Eleanor Roosevelt and have been listening to “No Ordinary Time” by Doris Kearns Goodwin. As it goes, in addition to learning about ER (and FDR) I’m learning quite a bit about an interesting and important time in history. Other books on rotation are "Ladies of the Canyon," "Angle of Repose," "Short Nights of the Shadow Catcher," "Ninth Street Women," and "Portrait of an Artist" (Georgia O’Keefe)...all of which are related to work on the easel schedule.
What’s your go-to music and why?
I love music, but it’s difficult for me to listen to when I’m working. I mostly reserve my fave tunes while cleaning and cooking. But, if I need to get focused in the studio, I turn on classical music for studying. Or acoustic cozy morning. Both on Spotify.
Once I get in the zone, I switch to an audiobook and can get lost for hours. It’s a good balance. Oh, I did catch a few minutes of a Boot Barn livestream last night with Larry Fleet. He sang a beautiful, love song while playing acoustic guitar. I don’t know who he is, but I truly enjoyed it.
What shows or movies are you watching right now? Do you have a guilty pleasure that you’d admit to streaming online?
Honestly, I’m trying to avoid watching too much TV. It’s too easy for me to get sucked in. But, I have been watching movies that are inspiring. We recently watched "The Impossible." It’s a true life tearjerker inspired by a family who survived the 2004 Tsunami.
Another teary-eyed watch, a classic with Robert Redford, "The Horse Whisperer."
And a couple of weeks ago when the Tiger King craze was happening, we watched "The Ultimate Cowboy" instead. (We watched the entire season in one evening.) I was too afraid Tiger King was gonna be a Honey BooBoo situation and I just couldn’t bare the idea of it. (I never watched her either, but I saw enough memes to know I didn’t want to). I’ve since heard “it was like watching a train wreck.” I also heard the treatment of the tigers was horrid. So, I’m glad I didn’t see it. I’m certain it would have leveled me - I just didn’t want to find out.
What are you currently creating?
I always have multiple projects going. Currently, I’m making work for an upcoming rose show at Montana Gallery. I’m enjoying the process...it feels good to share a bit of beauty right now. And I’m learning roses are a common thread in so many people’s lives.
I’m also preparing studies for a personal project about underground coal mining that are to be painted on copper. I just received over 119 of them (copper panels) in the mail.
A fun break from my schedule was with an artist friend, Judd Thompson from the Stapleton Gallery, who sat for me via FaceTime. I try to work from life a few times a month or more. Either with a model or in the field. (I love to hear other people’s stories. I love documenting the landscape around me.) Painting in this way was a great challenge. Sadly, I ended up wiping the surface. But I learned a lot, and plan to continue to approach this process in the effort to stay connected while training my eye.
In this Series
Montana artists share what COVID-19 has spurred for them during social distancing
-
Gordon McConnell on creating and staying tough during COVID-19
-
Marcia Selsor on throwing dough and clay during social distancing
-
Carlin Bear Don't Walk on gratitude for 'life, love, companionship'
- 7 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.