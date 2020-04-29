Coila Evans on her go-to movies during a pandemic and painting roses

What’s your go-to music and why?

I love music, but it’s difficult for me to listen to when I’m working. I mostly reserve my fave tunes while cleaning and cooking. But, if I need to get focused in the studio, I turn on classical music for studying. Or acoustic cozy morning. Both on Spotify.

Once I get in the zone, I switch to an audiobook and can get lost for hours. It’s a good balance. Oh, I did catch a few minutes of a Boot Barn livestream last night with Larry Fleet. He sang a beautiful, love song while playing acoustic guitar. I don’t know who he is, but I truly enjoyed it.

What shows or movies are you watching right now? Do you have a guilty pleasure that you’d admit to streaming online?

Honestly, I’m trying to avoid watching too much TV. It’s too easy for me to get sucked in. But, I have been watching movies that are inspiring. We recently watched "The Impossible." It’s a true life tearjerker inspired by a family who survived the 2004 Tsunami.

Another teary-eyed watch, a classic with Robert Redford, "The Horse Whisperer."